Raiders Rumors: Marcus Peters to Visit with LV After 2-Plus Seasons with Ravens

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Free-agent cornerback Marcus Peters is visiting with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

The two-time All-Pro had one interception and 47 tackles in 13 games with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022. He had missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL.

The secondary figured to be an area of focus for the Raiders this offseason after they finished 29th in passing yards allowed (242.9 per game) and last in opponent passer rating (98.8).

That won't cut it in a division that includes Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and perhaps a rejuvenated Russell Wilson under first-year Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

Las Vegas hasn't made any headline-grabbing moves geared toward the pass defense, though. Cornerback Brandon Facyson and safety Marcus Epps were two of the most notable free agents signed, and the team waited until the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft to select a defensive back (Maryland corner Jakorian Bennett).

Whether for the Raiders or another team, Peters could be a shrewd short-term gamble. He boasts a strong overall body of work, but his performance fell off a bit after the ACL injury.

Per Pro Football Reference, the 30-year-old allowed a 64.3 percent completion rate and 113.7 QB rating when targeted in 2022, both of which were his worst since the site started tracking those numbers in 2018. His 13.2 yards per completion allowed were also noticeably higher compared to 2020 (11.4).

With the depth it has added at cornerback, Las Vegas can afford to take the chance Peters can recapture something approaching his peak in 2023.