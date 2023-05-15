Cowboys Open to Signing New Kickers: 'Anybody Else on Earth Who Is Not On the Team'

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Can you kick a football? If the answer is yes, then you should get to Frisco, Texas, at your earliest convenience.

Tristan Vizcaino is the only kicker on the Dallas Cowboys roster as preparations for the 2023 NFL season begin. Special teams coordinator John Fassel said Saturday (h/t Nick Eatman of the team website) the team is keeping its options open:

"We have Tristan on the roster. Anybody else on earth who is not on the team right now is under consideration. That's everyone really. I think we have a lot of different guys that we're still looking at—XFL, USFL, veterans on the street, younger guys who still haven't found their way."

Fassel noted Mason Crosby, Ryan Succop and Robbie Gould are unsigned free agents. He didn't close the door on Brett Maher's returning to the team, either.

Maher set a career best in 2022 when he made 90.6 percent of his field goals. But his dreadful postseason overshadowed everything he had done. He missed five extra points in Dallas' two playoff games.

Fassel said the Cowboys are weighing whether to add another kicker now or wait until training camp.

Vizcaino is 11-of-12 on field goals but 15-of-20 on extra points in 10 appearances over the last three seasons. He has gotten a look from eight teams over the years, suiting up for the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.

This is the 26-year-old's second spell with the Cowboys. He signed a reserve/future contract with Dallas in January 2020 but was waived ahead of the 2020 NFL draft.

Clearly, the franchise isn't sold on Vizcaino's being the kicker for Week 1. But he still has the opportunity to earn the starting job.