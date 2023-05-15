6 NFL Players Who Could Shed the 'Bust' Label in 2023

0 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Spring is a time for hope and high expectations. The NFL draft is always a good reminder of that. The late-April event is a constant source of optimism for teams across the league.

But inevitably some of those picks struggle in their first contracts and get labeled busts.

For players picked in the first round, having the fifth-year option declined is often synonymous with a bust label. The first two players on this list were deemed not worthy of that fifth-year option.

But we extended this list to other first-round picks and a second-rounder who haven't proved themselves as valuable starters after at least two seasons.

Fortunately, players can shed that label. Progression in the league isn't always linear. Sometimes it takes a chance in circumstances, coaching or opportunity for a player to show their potential and prove they aren't a bust.

The following players have the potential to shed the bust label in the 2023 season.