NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament 2023: Quarterfinal Bracket, Schedule, Round 1 Results

A record-breaking comeback-turned-blowout. A back-and-forth nail-biter sent to sudden-death overtime.

Sunday's slate of 2023 NCAA DI men's lacrosse tournament games would be enough to change the mind of any sports fan who thinks lacrosse is boring.

The first round ended Sunday, sending eight teams to the quarterfinals. Now that the defending champion Maryland Terrapins have been knocked out in a Saturday upset by Army West Point, one of these eight schools will become the new national champions.

Here's a look at the day's results so far, followed by the upcoming quarterfinals schedule and recaps of Sunday's action-packed games.

Sunday's 1st-Round Results

Bryant 8, No. 6 Johns Hopkins 22

Michigan 15, No. 8 Cornell 14

Delaware 11, No. 1 Duke 12

Quarterfinal Matchups

Saturday, May 20: No. 1 Duke vs. Michigan

Saturday, May 20: No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 7 Georgetown

Sunday, May 21: TBD (winner of No. 5 Penn State vs. Princeton) vs. Army West Point

Saturday, May 21: No. 6 Johns Hopkins vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

Start times to be announced. To see the full bracket, visit the NCAA's official website.

Bryant 8, Johns Hopkins 22

With just under six minutes remaining in the first period, Bryant held a 3-2 lead.

John Hopkins responded by scoring 15 straight goals.

Russell Melendez tallied five times and added four assists to set a program record for the most points in an NCAA tournament game as the Blue Jays dominated on their way to a 22-8 win and a trip to the quarterfinals.

Jacob Angelus and Garrett Degnon also scored multiple goals for the Blue Jays. Brooks English, who heading into the contest had three career goals, doubled that total by opening the game with a hat trick.

Tim Marcille was solid in net, making seven saves and allowing just four goals before Gib Versfeld came in to finish out the fourth period.

Aidan Goltz, hero of the overtime America East Championship win which secured the Bulldogs a place in the NCAA tournament, scored a hat trick in the loss. Bryant will end the season with a 12-5 record.

Johns Hopkins will now head to Annapolis, Maryland, to face Notre Dame in the quarterfinals.

Michigan 15, Cornell 14

The high-scoring battle between Cornell and Michigan went down to the very lost shot of the afternoon in Ithaca. Peter Thompson scored in overtime to finish off a 15-14 Wolverines upset.

The Big Red led the Wolverines early, but a comeback completed by a behind-the-back goal from Jake Bonomi gave Michigan a one-goal advantage heading into the second half.

Michigan surged out to a two-goal lead multiple times in the latter part of the game, but Cornell, led by NCAA-leading scorer CJ Kirst, refused to go away. The Big Red tied the game four times in the second half.

A go-ahead goal from Michael Boehm with 1:49 left on the clock looked like it might be enough to secure a Michigan victory, but Cornell's Billy Coyle responded with under a minute left. The two teams headed to overtime deadlocked at 14-14.

In the extra period, Hunter Taylor turned aside a Cornell shot with his 16th save of the afternoon before Thompson scored. Michigan players poured onto the field to celebrate.

After the heartbreaking first-round loss, Cornell ends the season with an 11-4 record. Big Ten champion Michigan will now advance to face Duke in the quarterfinals.

Delaware 11, Duke 12

After coming into the game as the nation's top seed, Duke might have expected an easy win. It did not get one Sunday.

By the second period, Delaware was leading by three and threatening the biggest upset of the 2023 tournament.

The Blue Devils rallied with five straight goals and went on to claim an 12-11 victory.

Initially, however, those five consecutive strikes did not earn Duke the lead for long. Delaware's Tye Kurtz scored to tie the game three minutes later, sending the two teams into the fourth quarter deadlocked at nine apiece.

In the fourth, Brendan Powers added another goal for Delaware, giving the Fightin' Blue Hens a 10-9 lead with just over 12 minutes remaining.

Duke responded with another scoring flurry. Three straight tallies from Duke, including Brennan O'Neill's 45th of the season, put the Blue Devils ahead by two in the final three minutes.

Delaware's Mike Robinson scored to cut the lead to one, but Duke and goaltender William Helm (11 saves) hung on as the clock ticked down to victory.

Dyson Williams and Andrew McAdorey each put up a hat trick in the win. Kurtz led Delaware with four goals, while goaltender Matt Kilkeary made 15 saves.

The Fightin' Blue Hens will finish with a 13-5 record, while the ACC champions will prepare to face Michigan.