Playoff Chances for Each MLB Team at 2023 Season's Quarter Mark

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

At least one of FG, BR and 538 gives the team better than a 50 percent chance of making the playoffs, but at least one also gives them less than a 50 percent chance.

15. St. Louis Cardinals (17-25)

FG: 29.9%, BR: 52.8%, 538: 24%, DK: +170

Are the Cardinals in last place in the NL Central? Yes. Do they have real problems? Also yes. But they also have a worse record than they should based on their run differential, and they've been warming up with wins in seven out of eight with plenty of help from a previously cold Nolan Arenado. If nothing else, it'll be a surprise if this team stays in last place all year.

14. New York Mets (20-22)

FG: 58.1%, BR: 49.9%, 538: 58%, DK: -185

The Mets have lost 15 out of their last 21 games, so these odds give off a frantic "it's still good, it's still good!" sort of vibe. They'll only pan out if the club's purportedly vaunted starting rotation ceases to be generally injured and ineffective and becomes, you know, actually good. Perhaps it will...but don't ask us to count on it.

13. Arizona Diamondbacks (24-18)

FG: 40.4%, BR: 68.1%, 538: 38%, DK: +190

Whether the Diamondbacks have enough pitching underneath Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly remains a good question, but you gotta love how this team puts points on the board. They're batting .270 as a team and running wild on the basepaths. And given that they're 5-3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, it's not to be assumed that they can't hang with the big kids.

12. Baltimore Orioles (26-15)

FG: 37.2%, BR: 51.8%, 538: 35%, DK: +120

That the Orioles could get off to such a good start despite having a rotation without a that guy in it seems unsustainable. Still, there's no denying what the team does well. Namely, hit and close games out with a truly excellent bullpen. If they can so much as hang around until John Means is back from Tommy John surgery, they'll be on a good track to October.

11. Philadelphia Phillies (20-21)

FG: 53.3%, BR: 24.9%, 538: 53%, DK: -135

The Phillies were 21-29 at one point last year and still ended up going to the World Series, so stranger things have literally already happened. And with Bryce Harper back and miraculously already hitting like his usual self, all this year's team might need to break out in a similar way is for Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber to be their usual selves as well.

10. San Diego Padres (20-22)

FG: 65.3%, BR: 46.3%, 538: 63%, DK: -220

Hey, the Padres are over .500 if you disregard their 1-5 record against the Dodgers. In all seriousness, maybe the only thing standing between them and a season-defining hot streak is their big hitters getting on the same page at the same time. With Juan Soto already hot and Fernando Tatís Jr. doing just fine in his return, the pressure's all on Manny Machado.