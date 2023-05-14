X

    Rockies' Ryan Feltner Has Skull Fracture After Being Struck in the Head by Line Drive

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 14, 2023

    DENVER, CO - MAY 13: Ryan Feltner #18 of the Colorado Rockies pitches in the first inning of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field on May 13, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner was hospitalized after a line drive off the bat of Nick Castellanos hit him in the head during Saturday's game, per Mike Cranston of the Associated Press.

    The team then announced Sunday that it placed the right-hander on the 15-day injured list because he suffered a skull fracture. It recalled right-handed pitcher Riley Pint from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.

    Cranston noted the line drive was traveling at 92.7 mph off the bat and sent Feltner crashing to the ground.

    After he remained down for some time, he walked off the field with the help of two staff members. The incident happened in the second inning.

    Kyle Fredrickson @kylefredrickson

    T2 | PHI 4, COL 0<br><br>Scary moment with starting RHP Ryan Feltner taking a comebacker off the head. Stayed on the ground for a while. Then he's helped off the field with help from athletic trainers. <a href="https://t.co/qM8CW1CXxE">pic.twitter.com/qM8CW1CXxE</a>

    "There was a part of me that wanted to go to the mound, but I guess the baseball player takes over and you run to first," Castellanos said. "As soon as I touched first, I turned around and was really hoping what just happened didn't happen."

    Feltner has a 5.86 ERA, 1.755 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 35.1 innings across eight games this season.

    Philadelphia won the game 7-4, which extended its winning streak to a season-high five games.

