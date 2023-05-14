T-Wolves Anthony Edwards Says He's 'Chasing' Michael Jordan to Be Best SG Ever

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

They say that to be the best, you have to beat the best. Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards is taking that attitude to the top.

After being asked about his career aspirations, Edwards said that he wants to surpass Michael Jordan.

"I'm chasing my boy M.J., for sure," Edwards said (via Chris Hine of the Star Tribune). "It'll be hard, but I'm chasing him."

This claim is lofty, considering that Jordan is widely regarded to be the greatest basketball player of all time, but the 2020 first overall pick has showed a solid trajectory. He averaged a career-high 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 2022-23 and was named to his first career All-Star Game.

While the scoring total lags behind Jordan's total in his third season (37.1), Edwards has turned into a player who is a clear top option for his team. This is something he feels comfortable with as well.

"If I can't get a shot off, I trust my teammates for sure," Edwards said. "But I think my teammates want me to take the shot."

He also mentioned that he doesn't consider himself to be a young star until he leads his team out of the first round, something him and the T-Wolves failed to do after falling to the top-seeded Nuggets in the opening round. Jordan did not lead his Bulls past the first round until his fourth year, so Edwards is keeping pace in that regard.

Still, Edwards noted that he still has plenty of room for improvement and downplayed the successful season.

"I mean, I left a lot out there," Edwards said. "I know what I need to work on. I know what I need to get better at, and I just want to be in the best shape. My season was OK. It could've been a lot better."

This may have contributed to what happened following the Game 5, season-ending loss, when Edwards was cited with an assault charge for allegedly throwing a chair that injured two arena employees, something the 21-year-old attributed to the emotion of the moment.

With a critical offseason for development arriving, Edwards shared his positive outlook on the next steps.

"I'm making strides," Edwards said. "But after this summer, I think I'll make great leaps forward."