Wolves' Anthony Edwards Cited for Assault; Allegedly Threw Chair That Hit 2 Employees

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Denver police have cited Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards for third-degree assault after he allegedly picked up, swung and threw a folding chair that hit two Ball Arena security guards, per Jake Shapiro of Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan.

Edwards' actions reportedly occurred after Minnesota lost 112-109 against the host Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series, ending the Timberwolves' postseason run in the process. The defeat ended with Edwards missing a game-tying three-point attempt at the buzzer.

The NBA TV broadcast appeared to show Edwards running straight to the tunnel and tossing the chair to the side as he sprinted to the back.

Denver Police Department spokesman Jay Casillas told Shapiro that the chair hit a pair of female security guards who were working at the time.

A source told Shapiro that the chair first struck one security guard in the back before it hit a second guard. Both employees reportedly suffered minor injuries and asked to file charges, per Shapiro.

Dane Moore, who covers the Timberwolves, said that he saw the alleged throw as it happened:

Denver police reportedly held up the Minnesota bus following the game to cite Edwards, per Shapiro.

State law for third-degree assault carries a punishment up to 18 months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

The Timberwolves released a statement on Edwards, per longtime NBA reporter Mark Medina.

"We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information," the statement read. "We have no further comment at this moment."

The 21-year-old Edwards just finished his third NBA season, averaging 24.6 points per game. He finished with a team-high 29 points on Tuesday.