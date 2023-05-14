Preakness 2023 Post Positions: Draw Start Time, Horses Lineup and More

0 of 3

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2022 Preakness Stakes lost a little luster when the long-shot Kentucky Derby winner was not entered into the second leg of the Triple Crown. The 2023 version doesn't have that problem.

Saturday's race will be aided by the fact that Mage, the 2023 Derby winner, will be at Pimlico. The horse's owners announced the colt will be in the field after a "magnificent week of training," per Associated Press.

It's exciting news for the horse racing world. There hasn't been a horse to win both the Derby and the Preakness since Justify did it on his way to the Triple Crown in 2018.

Mage will be considered a strong contender but won't have it easy. There's a new field of colts representing new challenges for the Gustavo Delgado-trained horse. Many of the names trying to win the 1 3/16th-mile didn't even run in the Derby, opting to rest up for a shot at the $1.5 million purse.

It's still a little early to be making predictions. We'll know more after the post position draw scheduled for Monday. Here's a quick look at how to catch that along with an early preview and predictions of the race based on what we know now.