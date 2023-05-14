Preakness 2023 Post Positions: Draw Start Time, Horses Lineup and More

Preakness 2023 Post Positions: Draw Start Time, Horses Lineup and MoreMay 14, 2023
The 2022 Preakness Stakes lost a little luster when the long-shot Kentucky Derby winner was not entered into the second leg of the Triple Crown. The 2023 version doesn't have that problem.
Saturday's race will be aided by the fact that Mage, the 2023 Derby winner, will be at Pimlico. The horse's owners announced the colt will be in the field after a "magnificent week of training," per Associated Press.
It's exciting news for the horse racing world. There hasn't been a horse to win both the Derby and the Preakness since Justify did it on his way to the Triple Crown in 2018.
Mage will be considered a strong contender but won't have it easy. There's a new field of colts representing new challenges for the Gustavo Delgado-trained horse. Many of the names trying to win the 1 3/16th-mile didn't even run in the Derby, opting to rest up for a shot at the $1.5 million purse.
It's still a little early to be making predictions. We'll know more after the post position draw scheduled for Monday. Here's a quick look at how to catch that along with an early preview and predictions of the race based on what we know now.
2023 Preakness Stakes Race Info and Post Draw
Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore
When: Saturday, May 20
Post Time: 6:50 p.m. ET
TV Coverage Start Time: 4:30 p.m.
TV and Live Stream: NBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app and Peacock (pre-race coverage on CNBC from 1-4:30 p.m. ET)
Post Draw: Monday, May 15, at 5:30 p.m. ET
Known Horses and Early Odds
Mage 3-1
First Mission 4-1
Blazing Sevens 12-1
Confidence Game 14-1
Henry Q 14-1
National Treasure 14-1
Perform 15-1
Red Route One 24-1
Instant Coffee 25-1
Chase the Chaos 40-1
Il Miracolo 60-1
Odds and lineup info via FanDuel Sportsbook. Confidence Game has scratched because of a sore shoulder, per Marcus Hersh of Daily Racing Form.
Preview and Prediction
The biggest storyline for the race is going to be whether Mage can repeat his impressive performance from Churchill Downs.
The two-week turnaround is a difficult one to navigate. That's what makes it so difficult for horses to capture multiple legs of the Triple Crown. The short rest, combined with differing race lengths and fresh horses being inserted into every field, makes it a big ask.
Despite all of those things being in play in Baltimore, Mage has managed to be the pre-draw favorite.
It's an example of what one great performance can do. Mage was 15-1 to win the Derby when he broke from the post under the Twin Spires; now he's the favorite.
That is earned, but there's plenty of reason to believe Mage will have a difficult time getting his second win in two weeks.
For one, there are several contenders who aren't coming off the Derby. Second choice First Mission hasn't raced since April 15 when he won the Grade 3 Lexington Stakes at Keeneland.
He's a dangerous competitor having posted a 103 Equibase speed figure. The fact that he's lightly raced means there's some potential for him to have an even better performance at the Preakness.
Blazing Sevens is another notable contender who skipped out on the Derby with an eye toward the Preakness. Trainer Chad Brown has employed that strategy for two recent Preakness winners: Cloud Computing in 2017 and Early Voting last year.
"It's always been decided on an individual horse basis. With those two horses, it worked. This horse seemed to fit the category a bit," Brown said, per Blood Horse.
He's another contender who could benefit from fresh legs. He hasn't raced since April 8, when he was outrun by two Derby entrants in Verifying and Tapit Trice at the Blue Grass Stakes in Keeneland.
Post position could play an important factor. The smaller field and shorter track can make it beneficial to break from the inside, giving those colts the inside track and the potential to get out and set the pace.
It's rarely a tactic that works in the Derby but has worked in previous runs of the Preakness.
That could work against Mage, who has made a habit of lurking behind the early pace before making a late run to surpass the field.
Pre-Draw Predictions
1. First Mission
2. Mage
3. National Treasure
