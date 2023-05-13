Report: Warriors' Bob Myers 'Genuinely Doesn't Know' About Future After Lakers Loss

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are about to enter one of their most important offseasons in franchise history following the team's second-round series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

But they may have to navigate it without general manager Bob Myers, who was the architect of the organization's four championships amid its dynastic run over the last nine years.

Myers, 48, has been with the Warriors since 2011, when he began as assistant general manager, but his current contract is up at the end of June.



Golden State governor Joe Lacob has offered Myers multiple extensions that would make him one of the highest paid executives in the entire NBA. But those talks have been set aside as Myers is still undecided on whether he wants to take some time away from the game, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.