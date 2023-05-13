X

    LeBron, Lakers Eliminate Curry, Warriors as NBA Twitter Predicts End of GSW Dynasty

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 13, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 12: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket during Game Six of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors on May 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers emphatically ended the Golden State Warriors' season with a 122-101 home win in Game 6 of their Western Conference second-round playoff series Friday evening.

    The Lakers led wire to wire on a night when LeBron James nearly posted a triple double (30 points, nine assists, nine rebounds) and Anthony Davis came close to a 20-20 game (17 points, 20 rebounds).

    L.A. outscored the Warriors by at least four points in each quarter and took a 56-46 halftime lead after this Austin Reaves half-court heave:

    AustHIM from 50 feet — gotta see that again <a href="https://t.co/PxQPYqQIDY">pic.twitter.com/PxQPYqQIDY</a>

    Reaves finished with 23 points, and D'Angelo Russell added 19 for the Lakers, who shot 52.0 percent from the field and made half of their 26 three-pointers.

    Meanwhile, the Warriors were very quiet outside Stephen Curry (32 points) and Donte DiVincenzo (16 points). They shot just 37.9 percent from the field and 13-of-48 from three-point range.

    Klay Thompson struggled in particular, shooting just 3-of-19 (2-of-12 from three) for eight points with a game-worst minus-33 mark.

    The Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets in the conference finals, and the Warriors' season is over after a brutal loss.

    It's unclear what the future holds for the defending champions. It's possible the team will have a new look next season. General manager Bob Myers is not under contract for next year. Draymond Green (player option) can become a free agent. Thompson has just one season left on his deal.

    Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole figure to be around for a while thanks to contracts that go through at least 2025-26. But Poole struggled significantly against L.A., averaging just 5.8 points per game over his last five outings.

    The Warriors are one of the NBA's great dynasties, having won four championships in the previous eight years with the core trio of Curry, Green and Thompson.

    But they enter the offseason with significant questions, and Twitter predicted the end of their run, which began in 2015 with a win over James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

    Now it's possible it ended against James and the Lakers, who look like they could very well win this year's championship.

    Isaiah Thomas @isaiahthomas

    And if the warriors lose… Draymond probably outta there. End of the dynasty!

    Troydan @Troydan

    This could be the last time we ever see this Warrior dynasty together

    jaxel judel @JaxelJudel

    it was fun while it lasted. dynasty's over. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/warriors?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#warriors</a>

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    Not the Warriors night. Lack the defensive intensity. Role<br>players, as predicted, regressed to the mean. They counted on a big night from Klay — didn't materialize. Miracles happen but …dynasty ends tonight. Like<br>anything great, fun while it lasted.

    jaxel judel @JaxelJudel

    🏆Everything lakers🏆 @1x_wavy

    The warriors dynasty has officially ended tonight. <a href="https://t.co/A5YJlZjb1B">pic.twitter.com/A5YJlZjb1B</a>

    Knicks Memes @KnicksMemes

    LeBron, at age 38 in year 20, ending the Warriors Dynasty. incredible

    BeatinTheBookie.com®️ @BeatinTheBookie

    Warriors dynasty is over. Klay is finished, Curry isn't what he used to be, dudes just got smoked by a senior citizen in Lebron James with a shell of Anthony Davis and a white guy from Oklahoma named Austin. It's over for Dub City.

    Daniel Oyefusi @DanielOyefusi

    Bron sending the Warriors dynasty to the grave is really poetic justice

    LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo

    WARRIORS DYNASTY PACK OFFICIALLY GOIN UP!! 💨<br><br>RETWEET TO PASS IT ALONG 🤣🤣<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/5reA88QOdD">pic.twitter.com/5reA88QOdD</a>

    Lakers Empire @LakersEmpire

    LAKERS ENDS THE WARRIORS DYNASTY. WE ARE HEADING THE THE WCF!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/XIGHrLvAIw">pic.twitter.com/XIGHrLvAIw</a>

    steven @HZRRIS

    the Bron dynasty somehow outlasted the Warriors dynasty. we will never see anything like him again man lol <a href="https://t.co/WTxwrjWSvW">https://t.co/WTxwrjWSvW</a>

    Mark Jackson's Burner @casualtakeking

    Lebron James ending the warrior dynasty is poetic Justice with all due respect. <br><br>All those super teams, and when it's a level playing field it isn't even close.

    Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley

    LeBron had won twice, been in the league over a decade when Steph and the Warriors won their first title and started their dynasty. It's just, it's indescribable that he's going to end up outlasting them.

    🎗NBA•Fan🎗 @Klutch_23

    The Golden State Warriors started their dynasty against LeBron James. <br>The Golden State Warriors' dynasty will die against LeBron James. <br><br>All those years of super teams and the moment it's even, LeBron James wins. 2-0. <a href="https://t.co/BDX9jPs4vI">pic.twitter.com/BDX9jPs4vI</a>

    As for the Lakers, they'll visit the Denver Nuggets for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday.