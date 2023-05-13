LeBron, Lakers Eliminate Curry, Warriors as NBA Twitter Predicts End of GSW Dynasty

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers emphatically ended the Golden State Warriors' season with a 122-101 home win in Game 6 of their Western Conference second-round playoff series Friday evening.

The Lakers led wire to wire on a night when LeBron James nearly posted a triple double (30 points, nine assists, nine rebounds) and Anthony Davis came close to a 20-20 game (17 points, 20 rebounds).

L.A. outscored the Warriors by at least four points in each quarter and took a 56-46 halftime lead after this Austin Reaves half-court heave:

Reaves finished with 23 points, and D'Angelo Russell added 19 for the Lakers, who shot 52.0 percent from the field and made half of their 26 three-pointers.

Meanwhile, the Warriors were very quiet outside Stephen Curry (32 points) and Donte DiVincenzo (16 points). They shot just 37.9 percent from the field and 13-of-48 from three-point range.

Klay Thompson struggled in particular, shooting just 3-of-19 (2-of-12 from three) for eight points with a game-worst minus-33 mark.

The Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets in the conference finals, and the Warriors' season is over after a brutal loss.

It's unclear what the future holds for the defending champions. It's possible the team will have a new look next season. General manager Bob Myers is not under contract for next year. Draymond Green (player option) can become a free agent. Thompson has just one season left on his deal.

Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole figure to be around for a while thanks to contracts that go through at least 2025-26. But Poole struggled significantly against L.A., averaging just 5.8 points per game over his last five outings.

The Warriors are one of the NBA's great dynasties, having won four championships in the previous eight years with the core trio of Curry, Green and Thompson.

But they enter the offseason with significant questions, and Twitter predicted the end of their run, which began in 2015 with a win over James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

Now it's possible it ended against James and the Lakers, who look like they could very well win this year's championship.

As for the Lakers, they'll visit the Denver Nuggets for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday.