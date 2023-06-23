X

    Sidy Cissoko's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Spurs Roster

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 23, 2023

    David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

    Another member of the NBA G League Ignite is off the board after the San Antonio Spurs chose Sidy Cissoko with the No. 44 overall selection in the 2023 draft.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Sidy Cissoko

    Position: SG/SF

    Height: 6'8"

    Pro Comparison: Troy Brown

    Scouting Report: Skeptics may question Cissoko's NBA skill, while believers will see an interchangeable, 6'7" wing with enough versatility to add value as a secondary playmaker and capable shot-maker.

    Spurs Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

    Victor Wembanyama, PF/C: Rookie scale contract

    Sidy Cissoko, SG/SF: Rookie scale contract

    Keldon Johnson, SG: $20M (2027)

    Doug McDermott, SF: $13.8M (2024)

    Devonte' Graham, PG: $12.1M (2025)

    Zach Collins, C: $7.7M (2024)

    Khem Birch, C: $7M (2024)

    Devin Vassell, SG: $5.9M (2024)

    Jeremy Sochan, PF: $5.3M (2026)

    Malaki Branham, SG: $3.1M (2026)

    Blake Wesley, SG: $2.5M (2026)

    Charles Bassey, C: $2M (2026)

    Free Agents

    Romeo Langford, SG: RFA

    Keita Bates-Diop, SF: UFA

    Tre Jones, PG: RFA

    Gorgui Dieng, C: UFA

    Sandro Mamukelashvili, C: RFA

    Julian Champagnie, SF: RFA

    Dominick Barlow, PF: RFA

    Cissoko posted 11.6 points on 43.6 percent shooting, 3.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game while averaging 29.0 minutes.

    He's shown more than enough potential in a brief G League tenure to be strongly considered for the NBA draft. The NBA Mock Draft database has him ranked No. 38 overall on the consensus big board.

    Cissoko clearly improved as the year went on, notably averaging 22.2 points and 4.6 assists per game over a five-matchup stretch from Feb. 23 to March 3.

    He needs more time to develop and grow as he starts his professional career, but Cissoko's late-season success provides hope that he'll be a mainstay in NBA rotations for years to come.