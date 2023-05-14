Projecting Every NFL Team's Starting Lineup for 2023

0 of 8

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The earliest waves of free agency and the 2023 NFL draft are in the past, but those crucial moments on the offseason calendar have shaped expectations for the upcoming season.

By the time September rolls around, team personnel won't have changed much. Sure, there may be some trades, and a few notable remaining free agents may impact a roster. For the most part, though, what we have in May is basically what we'll see when the season kicks off.

Given that, let's predict the starters for all 32 NFL teams.

Each projection for offenses includes one quarterback, one running back, three wide receivers, one tight end and five linemen. The predictions for defense use the team's base personnel, along with five players in the secondary to always include a nickelback (slot corner). As a result, there may be 11 or 12 players listed on defense.

The choices are largely based on 2022 roles but naturally are subjective, using personal views of talent and team investment as key factors.