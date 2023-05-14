Projecting Every NFL Team's Starting Lineup for 2023

Projecting Every NFL Team's Starting Lineup for 2023May 14, 2023
The earliest waves of free agency and the 2023 NFL draft are in the past, but those crucial moments on the offseason calendar have shaped expectations for the upcoming season.
By the time September rolls around, team personnel won't have changed much. Sure, there may be some trades, and a few notable remaining free agents may impact a roster. For the most part, though, what we have in May is basically what we'll see when the season kicks off.
Given that, let's predict the starters for all 32 NFL teams.
Each projection for offenses includes one quarterback, one running back, three wide receivers, one tight end and five linemen. The predictions for defense use the team's base personnel, along with five players in the secondary to always include a nickelback (slot corner). As a result, there may be 11 or 12 players listed on defense.
The choices are largely based on 2022 roles but naturally are subjective, using personal views of talent and team investment as key factors.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
Offense: QB Josh Allen, RB Damien Harris, WR Stefon Diggs, WR Gabe Davis, WR Deonte Harty, TE Dawson Knox, LT Dion Dawkins, LG Connor McGovern, C Mitch Morse, RG Ryan Bates, RT Spencer Brown
Defense: DE Greg Rousseau, DT Ed Oliver, DT DaQuan Jones, DE Von Miller, LB Matt Milano, LB Terrel Bernard, CB Tre'Davious White, CB Kaiir Elam, S Micah Hyde, S Jordan Poyer, NB Taron Johnson
The main unknown for Buffalo is how exactly the offensive line will shake out. Do the Bills plug in second-round pick O'Cyrus Torrence, or will David Edwards claim a spot? Dawson Knox presumably will start, although rookie Dalton Kincaid should play plenty of snaps, too.
Buffalo is pretty much set defensively. Poona Ford may push DaQuan Jones at tackle, and Tyrel Dodson will battle Terrel Bernard at linebacker. Regardless, they'll all be key parts of the rotation.
Miami Dolphins
Offense: QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Raheem Mostert, WR Tyreek Hill, WR Jaylen Waddle, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., TE Durham Smythe, LT Terron Armstead, LG Liam Eichenberg, C Connor Williams, RG Robert Hunt, RT Austin Jackson
Defense: Edge Bradley Chubb, DL Zach Sieler, NT Raekwon Davis, DT Christian Wilkins, Edge Jaelan Phillips, LB David Long Jr., LB Jerome Baker, CB Jalen Ramsey, CB Xavien Howard, S Brandon Jones, S Jevon Holland, NB Kader Kohou
The entirety of Miami's lineup is straightforward. Jeff Wilson Jr. will likely be another top running back, whereas rookie De'Von Achane will try to crack the rotation, as well. On the opposite side, Emmanuel Ogbah will be a regular contributor on the defensive line.
New England Patriots
Offense: QB Mac Jones, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR Kendrick Bourne, WR Tyquan Thornton, TE Mike Gesicki, LT Trent Brown, LG Cole Strange, C David Andrews, RG Mike Onwenu, RT Riley Reiff
Defense: DE Deatrich Wise Jr., NT Davon Godchaux, DT Christian Barmore, Edge Matthew Judon, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB Jahlani Tavai, CB Marcus Jones, CB Jack Jones, S Kyle Dugger, S Adrian Phillips, NB Jonathan Jones
New offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien should provide stability to a unit in desperate need of that. The early challenge will be settling the snap share for the listed skill-position options, along with a backup running back, tight end Hunter Henry and wideout DeVante Parker.
Edge-rusher Josh Uche didn't start any game in 2022 but recorded 11.5 sacks; he's another name to know. Rookie linebacker Marte Mapu and corner Christian Gonzalez may work into the lineup, as well.
New York Jets
Offense: QB Aaron Rodgers, RB Breece Hall, WR Garrett Wilson, WR Allen Lazard, WR Mecole Hardman Jr., TE Tyler Conklin, LT Duane Brown, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Connor McGovern, RG Alijah Vera-Tucker, RT Mekhi Becton
Defense: DE John Franklin-Myers, DT Quinnen Williams, DT Quinton Jefferson, DE Carl Lawson, LB Quincy Williams, LB C.J. Mosley, LB Jamien Sherwood, CB Sauce Gardner, CB D.J. Reed, S Jordan Whitehead, S Chuck Clark, NB Michael Carter II
If he starts, where will Mekhi Becton play? The 2020 first-rounder has to earn a starting job after effectively missing the last two seasons. Max Mitchell is another option at right tackle.
New York largely kept its defense intact after surrendering the fourth-fewest points per game in the league. Otherwise, the Jets added Quinton Jefferson and Chuck Clark this offseason and can promote Jamien Sherwood from his reserve spot to a regular role.
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Offense: QB Lamar Jackson, RB J.K. Dobbins, WR Odell Beckham Jr., WR Rashod Bateman, WR Zay Flowers, TE Mark Andrews, LT Ronnie Stanley, LG Ben Cleveland, C Tyler Linderbaum, RG Kevin Zeitler, RT Morgan Moses
Defense: Edge Odafe Oweh, DE Justin Madubuike, NT Michael Pierce, DT Broderick Washington, Edge Tyus Bowser, LB Roquan Smith, LB Patrick Queen, CB Marlon Humphrey, CB Rock Ya-Sin, S Marcus Williams, S Kyle Hamilton, NB Brandon Stephens
Baltimore has failed to surround Lamar Jackson with a quality receiving corps, but the franchise has attempted to silence that perception by signing Odell Beckham Jr. and drafting Zay Flowers. Oh, and John Simpson will compete with Ben Cleveland to start at left guard.
Meanwhile, there's been considerable turnover on the Ravens' defense. Kyle Hamilton is an obvious replacement for Chuck Clark at safety, and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin is also a solid addition.
Cincinnati Bengals
Offense: QB Joe Burrow, RB Joe Mixon, WR Ja'Marr Chase, WR Tee Higgins, WR Tyler Boyd, TE Irv Smith Jr., LT Orlando Brown Jr., LG Cordell Volson, C Ted Karras, RG Alex Cappa, RT Jonah Williams
Defense: DE Trey Hendrickson, DT B.J. Hill, DT DJ Reader, DE Sam Hubbard, LB Germaine Pratt, LB Logan Wilson, CB Cam Taylor-Britt, CB Chidobe Awuzie, S Daxton Hill, S Nick Scott, NB Mike Hilton
As long as the skill-position players are healthy, this Cincinnati scoring attack could be devastatingly good. Nevertheless, the Bengals picked up Orlando Brown Jr. to bolster the offensive line.
Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell exited in free agency, leaving the defense with a pair of new starters at safety. Beyond them, the rest of the projected starters all held important roles for the 2022 squad when healthy.
Cleveland Browns
Offense: QB Deshaun Watson, RB Nick Chubb, WR Amari Cooper, WR Elijah Moore, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, TE David Njoku, LT Jedrick Wills Jr., LG Joel Bitonio, C Ethan Pocic, RG Wyatt Teller, RT Jack Conklin
Defense: DE Myles Garrett, DT Dalvin Tomlinson, DT Jordan Elliott, DE Ogbo Okoronkwo, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB Anthony Walker Jr., LB Sione Takitaki, CB Denzel Ward, CB Martin Emerson Jr., S Grant Delpit, S Juan Thornhill, NB Greg Newsome II
The lone major addition to Cleveland's offense is wideout Elijah Moore, who arrived in a trade with the Jets.
On the other hand, the Browns made four notable defensive additions with Dalvin Tomlinson, Za'Darius Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo—who, if he doesn't technically start over Smith, will be a key backup—and Juan Thornhill. Tomlinson in particular should help improve a unit that ranked 25th in yards allowed per carry.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Offense: QB Kenny Pickett, RB Najee Harris, WR Diontae Johnson, WR George Pickens, WR Allen Robinson II, TE Pat Freiermuth, LT Broderick Jones, LG Isaac Seumalo, C Mason Cole, RG James Daniels, RT Chukwuma Okorafor
Defense: Edge T.J. Watt, DL Cameron Heyward, DT Keeanu Benton, DL Larry Ogunjobi, Edge Alex Highsmith, LB Cole Holcomb, LB Elandon Roberts, CB Levi Wallace, CB Joey Porter Jr., S Minkah Fitzpatrick, S Keanu Neal, NB Patrick Peterson
Pittsburgh retooled the first-string unit on both sides of the ball. In addition to adding wideout Allen Robinson II, the Steelers signed Isaac Seumalo and drafted Broderick Jones to upgrade the offensive line.
Defensively, they revamped the back six/seven in a major way. Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Patrick Peterson and Keanu Neal all signed as free agents, and Pittsburgh drafted Joey Porter Jr., too. It's worth watching the nickelback spot after the Steelers released Arthur Maulet; will Peterson slide inside in his first season with the team?
AFC South
Houston Texans
Offense: QB C.J. Stroud, RB Dameon Pierce, WR Nico Collins, WR Robert Woods, WR John Metchie III, TE Dalton Schultz, LT Laremy Tunsil, LG Kenyon Green, C Juice Scruggs, RG Shaq Mason, RT Tytus Howard
Defense: DE Will Anderson Jr., DT Maliek Collins, DT Sheldon Rankins, DE Jonathan Greenard, LB Christian Harris, LB Denzel Perryman, LB Cory Littleton, CB Steven Nelson, CB Derek Stingley Jr., S Jimmie Ward, S Jalen Pitre, NB Desmond King II
Houston has a new-look offense on the way. In addition to drafting C.J. Stroud and Juice Scruggs, the Texans picked up Robert Woods and Dalton Schultz. John Metchie III, who missed the 2022 after a leukemia diagnosis, is also set to make his NFL debut.
The defense needs to improve substantially, but Houston has intriguing young talent. Will Anderson Jr., Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre should be long-term fixtures of the unit.
Indianapolis Colts
Offense: QB Anthony Richardson, RB Jonathan Taylor, WR Michael Pittman Jr., WR Alec Pierce, WR Isaiah McKenzie, TE Jelani Woods, LT Bernhard Raimann, LG Quenton Nelson, C Ryan Kelly, RG Emil Ekiyor, RT Braden Smith
Defense: DE Kwity Paye, DT DeForest Buckner, DT Grover Stewart, DE Dayo Odeyingbo, LB E.J. Speed, LB Shaquille Leonard, LB Zaire Franklin, CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr., CB Julius Brents, S Julian Blackmon, S Rodney Thomas II, NB Kenny Moore II
The offense has a couple of noteworthy position battles. Third-round pick Josh Downs should push Isaiah McKenzie at slot receiver, and right guard is an open question. Will Fries and Danny Pinter are back, but neither one played well enough in 2022 to confidently say they'll hold off undrafted free agent Emil Ekiyor.
Julius Brents can make it three rookie starters for the Colts, who also drafted cornerbacks Darius Rush and Jaylon Jones. This is a very young secondary; Kenny Moore II is the only projected starter older than 25.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Offense: QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne Jr., WR Christian Kirk, WR Calvin Ridley, WR Zay Jones, TE Evan Engram, LT Cam Robinson, LG Ben Bartch, C Luke Fortner, RG Brandon Scherff, RT Walker Little
Defense: Edge Josh Allen, DE Roy Robertson-Harris, NT DaVon Hamilton, DT Foley Fatukasi, Edge Travon Walker, LB Foye Oluokun, LB Devin Lloyd, CB Tyson Campbell, CB Darious Williams, S Rayshawn Jenkins, S Andre Cisco, NB Tre Herndon
For good reason, the return of Calvin Ridley is the primary headline. However, the Jaguars are also introducing Walker Little as a full-time starting tackle after Jawaan Taylor's departure. The entire starting defense is back, although backup edge-rushers Arden Key and Dawuane Smoot are gone and still a free agent, respectively.
Tennessee Titans
Offense: QB Ryan Tannehill, RB Derrick Henry, WR Treylon Burks, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR Kyle Phillips, TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, LT Andre Dillard, LG Peter Skoronski, C Aaron Brewer, RG Daniel Brunskill, RT Nicholas Petit-Frere
Defense: Edge Harold Landry III, DE Denico Autry, NT Teair Tart, DT Jeffery Simmons, Edge Arden Key, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Monty Rice, CB Kristian Fulton, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, S Kevin Byard, S Amani Hooker, NB Roger McCreary
By the end of the season, Will Levis may be starting over Ryan Tannehill. Regardless of who's under center, the Titans shouldn't be content at receiver. The free-agent market is relatively thin, but Tennessee will likely be looking for a bargain add around roster cuts.
Tennessee had a few defensive meltdowns in 2022 but limited 13 opponents to 22 points or fewer. Much of the unit returns, so the Titans should be consistently competitive—if the offense improves.
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Offense: QB Russell Wilson, RB Samaje Perine, WR Courtland Sutton, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR Tim Patrick, TE Greg Dulcich, LT Garett Bolles, LG Ben Powers, C Lloyd Cushenberry III, RG Quinn Meinerz, RT Mike McGlinchey
Defense: Edge Randy Gregory, DE Zach Allen, NT D.J. Jones, DE Matt Henningsen, Edge Baron Browning, LB Josey Jewell, LB Alex Singleton, CB Pat Surtain II, CB Damarri Mathis, S Justin Simmons, S Kareem Jackson, NB K'Waun Williams
Denver's potential hinges on a bounce-back season from Russell Wilson, but he'll be surrounded by more talent. Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers signed as free agents, and Tim Patrick is back after a right ACL injury sidelined him in 2022. Javonte Williams should be the featured runner when healthy but is recovering from his own knee injury.
Sean Payton's spending spree carried over to the defense, which landed pass-rusher Zach Allen. Matt Henningsen and Jonathan Harris are among the competitors to start next to Allen and D.J. Jones up front.
Kansas City Chiefs
Offense: QB Patrick Mahomes, RB Isiah Pacheco, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR Kadarius Toney, WR Skyy Moore, TE Travis Kelce, LT Donovan Smith, LG Joe Thuney, C Creed Humphrey, RG Trey Smith, RT Jawaan Taylor
Defense: DE George Karlaftis, DT Chris Jones, DT Derrick Nnadi, DE Charles Omenihu, LB Nick Bolton, LB Willie Gay, LB Drue Tranquill, CB Trent McDuffie, CB Jaylen Watson, S Justin Reid, S Bryan Cook, NB L'Jarius Sneed
If it wasn't for Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the receiving corps would be a concern. Because of the All-Pro pair, though, the Chiefs invested in Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor to start at tackle.
Kansas City brought in Charles Omenihu to upgrade the pass rush opposite George Karlaftis, who notched six sacks as a rookie. Bryan Cook should replace safety Juan Thornhill for an otherwise cohesive group.
Las Vegas Raiders
Offense: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, RB Josh Jacobs, WR Davante Adams, WR Jakobi Meyers, WR Hunter Renfrow, TE Austin Hooper, LT Kolton Miller, LG Dylan Parham, C Andre James, RG Alex Bars, RT Jermaine Eluemunor
Defense: DE Maxx Crosby, DT Bilal Nichols, DT Jerry Tillery, DE Chandler Jones, LB Divine Deablo, LB Robert Spillane, CB Duke Shelley, CB David Long Jr., S Marcus Epps, S Tre'von Moehrig, NB Nate Hobbs
The good news is Las Vegas has an impressive cast of skill-position players. Rookie tight end Michael Mayer and backup receiver DeAndre Carter give the Raiders even more depth. The bad news is uncertainty on the right side of the offensive line. Brandon Parker and Thayer Munford are options at tackle, which may shift Jermaine Eluemenor inside.
The good news is Las Vegas has Maxx Crosby, one of the best pass-rushers in the league. The bad news is the Raiders might also have the NFL's most worrisome group of cornerbacks.
Los Angeles Chargers
Offense: QB Justin Herbert, RB Austin Ekeler, WR Keenan Allen, WR Mike Williams, WR Quentin Johnston, TE Gerald Everett, LT Rashawn Slater, LG Zion Johnson, C Corey Linsley, RG Jamaree Salyer, RT Trey Pipkins
Defense: Edge Joey Bosa, DE Austin Fox, NT Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT Austin Johnson, Edge Khalil Mack, LB Eric Kendricks, LB Kenneth Murray Jr., CB Asante Samuel Jr., CB Michael Davis, S Derwin James Jr., S Alohi Gilman, NB Ja'Sir Taylor
Quentin Johnson and Joshua Palmer will be regulars at receiver, no matter who starts. Rashawn Slater missed most of 2022, but Los Angeles returns all five players from its first-choice offensive line.
The defense is also a familiar group, save for linebacker Eric Kendricks replacing Drue Tranquill. Plus, once J.C. Jackson is recovered from a knee injury, he'll retake a starting job at corner.
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
Offense: QB Dak Prescott, RB Tony Pollard, WR CeeDee Lamb, WR Brandin Cooks, WR Michael Gallup, TE Jake Ferguson, LT Tyron Smith, LG Chuma Edoga, C Tyler Biadasz, RG Zack Martin, RT Tyler Smith
Defense: Edge Micah Parsons, DT Osa Odighizuwa, DT Mazi Smith, DE DeMarcus Lawrence, LB Damone Clark, LB Leighton Vander Esch, CB Trevon Diggs, CB Stephon Gilmore, S Donovan Wilson, S Jayron Kearse, NB Jourdan Lewis
Gone are running back Ezekiel Elliott and tight end Dalton Schultz, making room for Tony Pollard and Jake Ferguson—or second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker. Where the Cowboys use Tyler Smith may determine if Chuma Edoga starts at left guard or Terence Steele plays right tackle.
Dallas stacked the secondary with the addition of Stephon Gilmore and used its first-round selection on Mazi Smith to reinforce the defensive line.
New York Giants
Offense: QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley, WR Isaiah Hodgins, WR Darius Slayton, WR Parris Campbell, TE Darren Waller, LT Andrew Thomas, LG Ben Bredeson, C John Michael Schmitz, RG Mark Glowinski, RT Evan Neal
Defense: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE Leonard Williams, NT Dexter Lawrence, DT A'Shawn Robinson, Edge Azeez Ojulari, LB Bobby Okereke, LB Jarrad Davis, CB Adoree' Jackson, CB Deonte Banks, S Xavier McKinney, S Bobby McCain, NB Darnay Holmes
New York's most interesting position is wide receiver. All three players mentioned above figure to be regular contributors, but 2022 second-rounder Wan'Dale Robinson and 2023 third-rounder Jalin Hyatt should be given plenty of chances to crack the starting lineup.
Defensively, the Giants will have a fresh look beyond the edges and line. Jarrad Davis joined the team late in 2022, Bobby Okereke and Bobby McCain signed in free agency, and New York drafted Deonte Banks. Plus, Darnay Holmes is stepping into an expanded role.
Philadelphia Eagles
Offense: QB Jalen Hurts, RB D'Andre Swift, WR A.J. Brown, WR DeVonta Smith, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, TE Dallas Goedert, LT Jordan Mailata, LG Landon Dickerson, C Jason Kelce, RG Cam Jurgens, RT Lane Johnson
Defense: Edge Josh Sweat, DT Fletcher Cox, NT Jordan Davis, DL Jalen Carter, Edge Haason Reddick, LB Nakobe Dean, LB Nicholas Morrow, CB James Bradberry, CB Darius Slay, S Terrell Edmunds, S Sydney Brown, NB Avonte Maddox
The only changes on Philly's offense are D'Andre Swift replacing Miles Sanders and Olamide Zaccheaus bumping Quez Watkins down a notch on the depth chart. Buckle up for the other side, though.
Philadelphia lost its top five tacklers, so returning backups Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean are headed for starting jobs. Nicholas Morrow should be alongside Dean at linebacker, while Terrell Edmunds and Sydney Brown will be part of a competition with Reed Blankenship at safety.
Washington Commanders
Offense: QB Sam Howell, RB Brian Robinson, WR Terry McLaurin, WR Jahan Dotson, WR Curtis Samuel, TE Logan Thomas, LT Charles Leno Jr., LG Andrew Norwell, C Nick Gates, RG Sam Cosmi, RT Andrew Wylie
Defense: DE Chase Young, DT Jonathan Allen, NT Da'Ron Payne, DE Montez Sweat, LB Cody Barton, LB Jamin Davis, CB Kendall Fuller, CB Emmanuel Forbes, S Kamren Curl, S Darrick Forrest, NB Benjamin St-Juste
Sam Howell is primed to start behind a reworked offensive line. Sam Cosmi is shifting inside, and free agents Nick Gates and Andrew Wylie signed. Keep an eye on Andrew Norwell as a potential cap casualty this summer.
Washington re-signed Daron Payne to keep its fearsome foursome together on the line. That financial commitment limited the space available for upgrading the secondary, but the Commanders at least used their opening picks on Emmanuel Forbes and nickel/safety Jartavius Martin.
NFC North
Chicago Bears
Offense: QB Justin Fields, RB Khalil Herbert, WR DJ Moore, WR Darnell Mooney, WR Chase Claypool, TE Cole Kmet, LT Braxton Jones, LG Teven Jenkins, C Cody Whitehair, RG Nate Davis, RT Darnell Wright
Defense: DE DeMarcus Walker, DT Justin Jones, NT Andrew Billings, DE Trevis Gipson, LB T.J. Edwards, LB Tremaine Edmunds, LB Jack Sanborn, CB Jaylon Johnson, CB Tyrique Stevenson, S Eddie Jackson, S Jaquan Brisker, NB Kyler Gordon
On paper, the Bears are much improved. The variable, though, is their need to settle a whole lot of moving pieces. Braxton Miller is the only O-lineman who played his projected spot for Chicago last year. This defense has five new faces, and Jack Sanborn only became a starter after the Bears traded Roquan Smith midway through the 2022 season.
Detroit Lions
Offense: QB Jared Goff, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR Josh Reynolds, WR Marvin Jones Jr., TE Sam LaPorta, LT Taylor Decker, LG Jonah Jackson, C Frank Ragnow, RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai, RT Penei Sewell
Defense: Edge Aidan Hutchinson, DE John Cominsky, DT Isaiah Buggs, DT Alim McNeill, Edge James Houston, LB Alex Anzalone, LB Jack Campbell, CB Cameron Sutton, CB Emmanuel Moseley, S Tracy Walker, S Kerby Joseph, NB C.J. Gardner-Johnson
The asterisk here is wideout Jameson Williams, who must serve a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy. Once he's back, the Lions will basically have three rookies in Jahmyr Gibbs, Williams—he played only 78 snaps in 2022—and Sam LaPorta as core members of the Jared Goff-led offense.
Last season, Detroit ranked 31st in yards allowed per pass. This offseason, not coincidentally, the Lions signed Cameron Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley and C.J. Gardner Johnson.
Green Bay Packers
Offense: QB Jordan Love, RB Aaron Jones, WR Christian Watson, WR Romeo Doubs, WR Jayden Reed, TE Luke Musgrave, LT David Bakhtiari, LG Elgton Jenkins, C Josh Myers, RG Jon Runyan, RT Zach Tom
Defense: Edge Rashan Gary, DL Kenny Clark, DT T.J. Slaton, DE Devonte Wyatt, Edge Preston Smith, LB De'Vondre Campbell, LB Quay Walker, CB Jaire Alexander, CB Rasul Douglas, S Darnell Savage, S Rudy Ford, NB Keisean Nixon
First, you'll see plenty of A.J. Dillon in the backfield. Green Bay's unknowns are the third receiver, tight end, and which two of Josh Myers, Zach Tom and Yosh Nijman start. Tom could play center or right tackle, putting Myers (center) and Nijman (tackle) in a bit of limbo.
Head straight to the secondary for the Packers' defensive questions. Where does 2021 first-rounder Eric Stokes fit? Will standout kick returner Keisean Nixon stick at nickel? Is the team content with Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford, or will Green Bay still sign a safety? (Namely, 2022 starter Adrian Amos.) This depth chart is a work in progress.
Minnesota Vikings
Offense: QB Kirk Cousins, RB Dalvin Cook, WR Justin Jefferson, WR K.J. Osborn, WR Jordan Addison, TE T.J. Hockenson, LT Christian Darrisaw, LG Ezra Cleveland, C Garrett Bradbury, RG Ed Ingram, RT Brian O'Neill
Defense: Edge Danielle Hunter, DE Dean Lowry, DT Khyiris Tonga, DL Harrison Phillips, Edge Marcus Davenport, LB Jordan Hicks, LB Brian Asamoah, CB Andrew Booth Jr., CB Akayleb Evans, S Harrison Smith, S Camryn Bynum, NB Byron Murphy
Ultimately, the offense traded Adam Thielen for Jordan Addison. The meaningful changes happened in defense with seven new starters. Dean Lowry, Marcus Davenport and Byron Murphy signed as free agents, while Khyiris Tonga, Brian Asamoah, Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans are returning players in elevated roles.
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
Offense: QB Desmond Ridder, RB Bijan Robinson, WR Drake London, WR Mack Hollins, WR Scotty Miller, TE Kyle Pitts, LT Jake Matthews, LG Matt Hennessy, C Drew Dalman, RG Chris Lindstrom, RT Kaleb McGary
Defense: Edge Bud Dupree, DE Calais Campbell, NT David Onyemata, DT Grady Jarrett, Edge Lorenzo Carter, LB Kaden Elliss, LB Troy Andersen, CB A.J. Terrell, CB Jeff Okudah, S Jessie Bates III, S Richie Grant, NB Clark Phillips III
Atlanta has surrounded Drake London and Kyle Pitts with a new cast of skill-position players. To some degree, that includes Desmond Ridder after he only started the last four games of the 2022 season. Left guard is a position battle to watch, with fourth-year lineman Matt Hennessy and rookie Matthew Bergeron.
The defense has several returning starters—Ta'Quon Graham, Ade Ogundeji, Mykal Walker, Darren Hall, Jaylinn Hawkins—who may be reserves in 2023. Clark Phillips III and Mike Hughes will compete for the nickel spot.
Carolina Panthers
Offense: QB Bryce Young, RB Miles Sanders, WR Adam Thielen, WR DJ Chark, WR Terrace Marshall Jr., TE Hayden Hurst, LT Ikem Ekwonu, LG Brady Christensen, C Bradley Bozeman, RG Cade Mays, RT Taylor Moton
Defense: Edge Brian Burns, DE Henry Anderson, DT Shy Tuttle, DL Derrick Brown, Edge Yetur Gross-Matos, LB Shaq Thompson, LB Frankie Luvu, CB Jaycee Horn, CB Donte Jackson, S Vonn Bell, S Xavier Woods, NB Jeremy Chinn
Carolina's offensive line is all back, although right guard Austin Corbett is recovering from an ACL injury. Conversely, the Panthers overhauled their playmaking group except for Terrace Marshall Jr.—and he even needs to hold off second-round pick Jonathan Mingo.
Much of Carolina's defense also remains intact. The main question is whether the Panthers shift Donte Jackson to nickel, an idea perhaps dependent on C.J. Henderson earning a corner spot.
New Orleans Saints
Offense: QB Derek Carr, RB Alvin Kamara, WR Chris Olave, WR Michael Thomas, WR Rashid Shaheed, TE Juwan Johnson, LT Trevor Penning, LG Andrus Peat, C Erik McCoy, RG Cesar Ruiz, RT Ryan Ramczyk
Defense: DE Cameron Jordan, DT Bryan Bresee, DT Nathan Shepard, DE Carl Granderson, LB Pete Werner, LB Demario Davis, LB Zack Baun, CB Marshon Lattimore, CB Alontae Taylor, S Tyrann Mathieu, S Marcus Maye, NB Bradley Roby
New Orleans hopes it has solved its post-Drew Brees quarterback issues with Derek Carr. It wouldn't hurt if Michael Thomas put together a resurgent year and second-year lineman Trevor Penning shakes off a forgettable rookie campaign.
While the D-line has a fresh look around veteran Cameron Jordan, the key competition is at cornerback. As long as Bradley Roby sticks at nickel, Alontae Taylor and Paulson Adebo are battling for one spot.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offense: QB Baker Mayfield, RB Rachaad White, WR Mike Evans, WR Chris Godwin, WR Russell Gage, TE Cade Otton, LT Tristan Wirfs, LG Matt Feiler, C Ryan Jensen, RG Robert Hainsey, RT Luke Goedeke
Defense: Edge Shaquil Barrett, DE Calijah Kancey, NT Vita Vea, DL Greg Gaines, Edge Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, LB Lavonte David, LB Devin White, CB Jamel Dean, CB Carlton Davis, S Antoine Winfield Jr., S Ryan Neal, NB Dee Delaney
Similar to Tennessee, Tampa is a prime "young quarterback starts later" situation. Kyle Trask should get a look, although it might only happen if the Bucs drift out of playoff contention. Otherwise, it's worth monitoring where Robert Hainsey and Luke Goedeke settle up front.
Greg Gaines is projected as a starter but could be a top backup for Kancey at defensive end or Logan Hall at defensive tackle. Anthony Nelson will be an important edge-rusher, as well.
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
Offense: QB Colt McCoy, RB James Conner, WR DeAndre Hopkins, WR Marquise Brown, WR Rondale Moore, TE Zach Ertz, LT D.J. Humphries, LG Paris Johnson Jr., C Hjalte Froholdt, RG Will Hernandez, RT Kelvin Beachum
Defense: Edge Myjai Sanders, DE Jonathan Ledbetter, NT Leki Fotu, DL Rashard Lawrence, Edge Cameron Thomas, LB Zaven Collins, LB Kyzir White, CB Marco Wilson, CB Antonio Hamilton, S Budda Baker, S Jalen Thompson, NB Isaiah Simmons
Hurry back, Kyler Murray. Paris Johnson Jr. is presumably a long-term tackle, but he's likely to play inside initially. Three more rookies—edge-rusher BJ Ojulari, linebacker Owen Pappoe and cornerback Garrett Williams—are contenders for larger roles as the season progresses.
Los Angeles Rams
Offense: QB Matthew Stafford, RB Cam Akers, WR Cooper Kupp, WR Ben Skowronek, WR Van Jefferson, TE Tyler Higbee, LT Alaric Jackson, LG Steve Avila, C Brian Allen, RG Logan Bruss, RT Rob Havenstein
Defense: Edge Michael Hoecht, DE Marquis Copeland, NT Bobby Brown III, DL Aaron Donald, Edge Byron Young, LB Ernest Jones, LB Christian Roseboom, CB Cobie Durant, CB Derion Kendrick, S Jordan Fuller, S Russ Yeast, NB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
Los Angeles is another good news/bad news situation. While the offense won't be incredible, it should be a satisfactory group—particularly once Joe Noteboom has recovered from an Achilles injury.
On the other hand, the Rams are on track to place a staggering amount of trust in young players. Aaron Donald is, quite literally, the only defender on the roster who's older than 27. Age does not define talent, yet it seems some veteran experience would be helpful.
San Francisco 49ers
Offense: QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Jauan Jennings, TE George Kittle, LT Trent Williams, LG Aaron Banks, C Jake Brendel, RG Spencer Burford, RT Colton McKivitz
Defense: DE Nick Bosa, DT Javon Hargrave, DT Arik Armstead, DE Drake Jackson, LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner, LB Oren Burks, CB Charvarius Ward, CB Deommodore Lenoir, S Talanoa Hufanga, S Tashaun Gipson, NB Isaiah Oliver
The debate between Brock Purdy or Trey Lance is one of the offseason's top stories, and that competition probably won't be decided until training camp. Colton McKivitz, meanwhile, will get the first shot at replacing right tackle Mike McGlinchey.
As if the league's best scoring defense wasn't strong enough in 2022, the Niners landed star lineman Javon Hargrave. He notched 60 tackles and 11 sacks for NFC champion Philadelphia last season.
Seattle Seahawks
Offense: QB Geno Smith, RB Kenneth Walker III, WR DK Metcalf, WR Tyler Lockett, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TE Noah Fant, LT Charles Cross, LG Damien Lewis, C Evan Brown, RG Phil Haynes, RT Abraham Lucas
Defense: Edge Uchenna Nwosu, DE Dre'Mont Jones, DT Jarran Reed, DL Myles Adams, Edge Darrell Taylor, LB Bobby Wagner, LB Jordyn Brooks, CB Tariq Woolen, CB Devon Witherspoon, S Jamal Adams, S Quandre Diggs, NB Coby Bryant
Can quarterback Geno Smith repeat his breakout year? Opinions vary, but Seattle used a first-round selection on Jaxon Smith-Njigba to help him out. Evan Brown should be an upgrade at center, too.
On defense, the Seahawks brought back a couple of old friends with lineman Jarran Reed and Bobby Wagner. Dre'Mont Jones and Julian Love also joined Seattle as free agents, while first-round pick Devon Witherspoon may start opposite 2022 standout rookie Tariq Woolen.