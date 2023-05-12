Report: Tom Brady's $375M Fox Contract Won't Be Affected by Raiders Investment

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly free and clear to invest in the Las Vegas Raiders despite his broadcasting contract with Fox.

According to ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter, Brady is in "deep discussions" to become a "limited partner" with the Raiders.

A source indicated to Wickersham and Schefter that such an arrangement would not impact Brady's 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox, and that the network has "blessed" Brady pursuing a stake in the Raiders.

The NFL's policy on team ownership reportedly states that it isn't a conflict of interest for a media personality to be a part-owner unless they hold a position of power in a media company and could have an impact on broadcast rights negotiations, which Brady doesn't.

