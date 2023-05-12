X

    Report: Tom Brady's $375M Fox Contract Won't Be Affected by Raiders Investment

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 12, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
    Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

    Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly free and clear to invest in the Las Vegas Raiders despite his broadcasting contract with Fox.

    According to ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter, Brady is in "deep discussions" to become a "limited partner" with the Raiders.

    A source indicated to Wickersham and Schefter that such an arrangement would not impact Brady's 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox, and that the network has "blessed" Brady pursuing a stake in the Raiders.

    The NFL's policy on team ownership reportedly states that it isn't a conflict of interest for a media personality to be a part-owner unless they hold a position of power in a media company and could have an impact on broadcast rights negotiations, which Brady doesn't.

