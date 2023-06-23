X

    Cam Whitmore's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Rockets Roster

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 23, 2023

    NEWARK, NJ - FEBRUARY 28: Cam Whitmore #22 of the Villanova Wildcats in action against the Seton Hall Pirates during a game at Prudential Center on February 28, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Villanova defeated Seton Hall 76-72. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    The Houston Rockets got a potential steal after long-projected lottery pick and Villanova forward Cam Whitmore finally went 20th overall in the 2023 NBA draft.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Cam Whitmore

    Position: PF/SF

    Height: 6'7"

    Pro Comparison: Miles Bridges

    Scouting Report: Whitmore's power and explosiveness should easily translate to transition scoring, driving offense and finishing. He also showed promise with his shot-making, but he still needs to improve his overall shooting consistency and off-the-dribble play.

    Rockets Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

    Amen Thompson, PG/SG: Rookie-scale contract

    Cam Whitmore, PF/SF: Rookie-scale contract

    Kevin Porter Jr., PG: $15.9M (2027)

    Jabari Smith Jr., PF: $9.3M (2026)

    Tari Eason, PF: $3.5M (2026)

    TyTy Washington Jr., PG: $2.3M (2026)

    Jalen Green, SG: $9.9M (2025)

    Jae'Sean Tate, SF: $6.5M (2025)

    Alperen Sengun, C: $3.5M (2025)

    Usman Garuba, PF: $2.6M (2025)

    Josh Christopher, SG: $2.5M (2025)

    Daishen Nix, PG: $1.8M (2025)

    Kenyon Martin Jr., SF: $1.9M (2024, club option)

    Free Agents

    Frank Kaminsky, C: UFA

    Boban Marjanović, C: UFA

    D.J. Augustin PG: UFA

    Willie Cauley-Stein, C: UFA

    Trevor Hudgins, PG: RFA

    Darius Days, SF: RFA

    Whitmore's medical reviews reportedly led to the slide, although this could end up being the steal of the 2023 draft.

    Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass

    Can Whitmore's medicals creating all sorts of worrying. This has come back to haunt teams more often than not.

    Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo

    With Cam Whitmore falling out of the lottery, my understanding is there's a palpable trepidation surrounding his medicals that's contributed to this slide. That chatter grew louder behind the scenes today. Whitmore could still be a real value pick for whoever grabs him.

    Whitmore started 20 of 26 games after missing the beginning of the season with a right thumb injury. He averaged 12.5 points on 47.8 percent shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per matchup.

    It's clear how much Whitmore's presence meant to the team. Villanova went 15-11 with him last year but just 2-6 otherwise. He also missed the team's NIT appearance with an eye injury.

    Despite his brief collegiate tenure, Whitmore has plenty of fans among analysts out there. He ranks fifth on the consensus big board via the NBA Mock Draft Database. Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has him 10th. ESPN's Jonathan Givony put him sixth, while Sam Vecenie of The Athletic had him all the way up to fifth.

    It's also important to note that Whitmore doesn't turn 19 years old until July. There's plenty of room for growth and improvement, but he's also showcased an impressive foundation with which to build on in the pros.