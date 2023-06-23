Cam Whitmore's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Rockets Roster

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets got a potential steal after long-projected lottery pick and Villanova forward Cam Whitmore finally went 20th overall in the 2023 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report



Player: Cam Whitmore

Position: PF/SF

Height: 6'7"

Pro Comparison: Miles Bridges

Scouting Report: Whitmore's power and explosiveness should easily translate to transition scoring, driving offense and finishing. He also showed promise with his shot-making, but he still needs to improve his overall shooting consistency and off-the-dribble play.

Rockets Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Amen Thompson, PG/SG: Rookie-scale contract

Cam Whitmore, PF/SF: Rookie-scale contract

Kevin Porter Jr., PG: $15.9M (2027)

Jabari Smith Jr., PF: $9.3M (2026)

Tari Eason, PF: $3.5M (2026)

TyTy Washington Jr., PG: $2.3M (2026)

Jalen Green, SG: $9.9M (2025)

Jae'Sean Tate, SF: $6.5M (2025)

Alperen Sengun, C: $3.5M (2025)

Usman Garuba, PF: $2.6M (2025)

Josh Christopher, SG: $2.5M (2025)

Daishen Nix, PG: $1.8M (2025)

Kenyon Martin Jr., SF: $1.9M (2024, club option)

Free Agents

Frank Kaminsky, C: UFA

Boban Marjanović, C: UFA

D.J. Augustin PG: UFA

Willie Cauley-Stein, C: UFA

Trevor Hudgins, PG: RFA

Darius Days, SF: RFA

***

Whitmore's medical reviews reportedly led to the slide, although this could end up being the steal of the 2023 draft.

Whitmore started 20 of 26 games after missing the beginning of the season with a right thumb injury. He averaged 12.5 points on 47.8 percent shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per matchup.

It's clear how much Whitmore's presence meant to the team. Villanova went 15-11 with him last year but just 2-6 otherwise. He also missed the team's NIT appearance with an eye injury.

Despite his brief collegiate tenure, Whitmore has plenty of fans among analysts out there. He ranks fifth on the consensus big board via the NBA Mock Draft Database. Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has him 10th. ESPN's Jonathan Givony put him sixth, while Sam Vecenie of The Athletic had him all the way up to fifth.

It's also important to note that Whitmore doesn't turn 19 years old until July. There's plenty of room for growth and improvement, but he's also showcased an impressive foundation with which to build on in the pros.