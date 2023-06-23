Scoot Henderson's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Trail Blazers Roster

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers missed out on the chance to select French phenom Victor Wembanyama, but they got quite the consolation prize.

Portland took NBA G League Ignite guard Scott Henderson with the No. 3 overall pick.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Scoot Henderson

Position: PG

Height: 6'2"

Pro Comparison: Russell Westbrook

Scouting Report: Henderson's explosiveness, pull-up shot-making and playmaking mirror Westbrook's and other athletic, speedster ball-handers like De'Aaron Fox or Ja Morant. Becoming an average three-point shooter and improving his decision-making could propel Henderson up the NBA point guard ladder.

Trail Blazers Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Scoot Henderson, PG: Rookie scale contract

Damian Lillard, PG: $45.6M (2027)

Anfernee Simons, SG: $24.1M (2027)

Jusuf Nurkic, C: $16.9M (2026)

Shaedon Sharpe, SG: $6.3M (2026)

Nassir Little, SF: $6.3M (2027)

Kevin Knox, SF: $3M (2024, Team Option)

Keon Johnson, SG: $2.8M (2025)

Trendon Watford, SF: $1.8M (2025)

Jabari Walker, SF: $1.7M (2025)

Jeenathan Williams, $1.7M (2024)

Free Agents

Jerami Grant, PF: UFA

Justise Winslow, SF: UFA

Cam Reddish, SF: RFA

Matisse Thybulle, SG: RFA

Drew Eubanks, C: UFA

John Butler, C: RFA (two-way contract)

Ibou Badji, C: RFA (two-way contract)

Henderson made history when he agreed to a $1 million deal with the Ignite in May 2021. While an increasing number of prep stars are following alternative pathways to the NBA, he broke new ground in signing so early and for such a large sum.

The bet has paid off so far. In 19 G League appearances this year, the 6'2" guard averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

The Ignite hosted Metropolitans 92 and Wembanyama for a pair of exhibitions last October. Henderson didn't disappoint in the first meeting as he dropped 28 points and nine assists in a 122-115 victory.

With so much attention paid to Wembanyama, Henderson's potential might have gotten overlooked a bit. The 19-year-old is a possible star in the making and the kind of talent the Trail Blazers may be able to orient their future around.

Many wondered whether Portland would flip the No. 3 overall pick in order to strengthen the supporting cast around Damian Lillard. The team won just 33 games in 2022-23, and that wasn't solely down to the calf injury that dogged Lillard all year.

You can raise questions over whether Henderson fits on a roster that includes a seven-time All-Star and Anfernee Simons, who's entering the second-year of his four-year, $100 million extension.

But he was the best player on the board, and he gives the front office some flexibility in terms of planning for a post-Lillard future or potentially utilizing Simons as a trade chip.