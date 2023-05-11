NFL Rumors: Bryce Young, Panthers Scheduled to Face Bears, Saints in Prime-Time Games

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Bryce Young era in Carolina will kick off with at least two prime-time games for the Panthers.

The Panthers will host the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Week 2 on Monday Night Football, according to The Athletic's Joseph Person. The matchup will be Young's first NFL regular-season home game.

The Panthers will also travel to face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Week 10 on Thursday Night Football, according to Person.

Carolina is also expected to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on New Year's Eve in Week 17, according to Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer.

The Panthers are slated to open the regular season at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, according to Person. They haven't had two prime-time games in a season since 2018, which was also the last time they played on Monday Night Football, per ESPN's David Newton.

The franchise's only prime-time game during the 2022 season came against the Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

Carolina selected Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft out of Alabama. It acquired the first overall selection in a trade with the Bears that sent veteran wide receiver D.J. Moore to Chicago.

Young was widely expected to be the first player off the board in this year's draft after winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021 and finishing sixth in the voting in 2022. Last season, he completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns against five interceptions in 12 games.

With Young under center, the Panthers are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 7-10 season in which they finished second in the NFC South. It marked their fifth straight season with a losing record.

Young will be tasked with leading an offense in 2023 that includes wideouts Adam Thielen, DJ Chark and Terrace Marshall Jr., tight end Hayden Hurst and running back Miles Sanders. If he can help lift the team into the postseason for the first time since 2017, fans will be singing his praises for a long time.

Even if Young struggles during his rookie season, it'll be important for fans to remain patient with the Crimson Tide product as he adjusts to the NFL.