Oilers Fans Admire NHL's Best Offense as Connor McDavid Leads Win vs. Golden Knights

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

The Edmonton Oilers scored three first-period goals and never looked back en route to a 4-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights to knot their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series at two games apiece.

Nick Bjugstad opened the scoring at 6:46 of the first period before Evan Bouchard followed up with a power-play goal 52 seconds later.

Bouchard has simply been sensational in the playoffs, as this list suggests.

Mattias Ekholm added the third score at 13:30. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his first playoff goal to make it 4-0 at 14:45 in the second period.

Nicolas Roy got one back for Vegas in the third, but it was too little and too late for the Golden Knights, who could not overcome the early hole.

Connor McDavid registered two assists to give himself 12 helpers for the playoffs. Nugent-Hopkins also had two points thanks to an assist on the Bouchard goal.

The end of the game got very chippy, with Vegas' Alex Pietrangelo delivering an overt two-handed slash on Leon Draisaitl, leading to a game misconduct:

The game ended in fisticuffs, but it also culminated in a huge Edmonton victory.

Both teams have run hot and cold in this series. Vegas started with a 6-4 win in Game 1 before Edmonton destroyed the Golden Knights 5-1 in Game 2. However, Vegas then returned the favor with a 5-1 victory of its own in Game 3.

Wednesday marked Edmonton's time to shine as the league's top-scoring offense showcased its talents. Credit goes to the defense and goaltending as well as Edmonton holding Vegas to just one goal for the second time in four games.

However, the story here was Edmonton jumping on Vegas early with a trio of goals, and Twitter recognized the Oilers' tremendous efforts.

Game 5 will take place in Las Vegas on Friday at 10 p.m. ET.