    Oilers Fans Admire NHL's Best Offense as Connor McDavid Leads Win vs. Golden Knights

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 11, 2023

    EDMONTON, CANADA - MAY 10: Evan Bouchard #2 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates after his first period goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with Connor McDavid #97 in Game Four of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 10, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

    The Edmonton Oilers scored three first-period goals and never looked back en route to a 4-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights to knot their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series at two games apiece.

    Nick Bjugstad opened the scoring at 6:46 of the first period before Evan Bouchard followed up with a power-play goal 52 seconds later.

    Bouchard has simply been sensational in the playoffs, as this list suggests.

    Sportsnet Stats @SNstats

    Most points by a defenceman through the first 10 games of a postseason, Oilers history<br><br>Paul Coffey (1985) 18<br>Evan Bouchard (2023) 15<br>Paul Coffey (1984) 13<br>Charlie Huddy (1985) 13

    Mattias Ekholm added the third score at 13:30. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his first playoff goal to make it 4-0 at 14:45 in the second period.

    Nicolas Roy got one back for Vegas in the third, but it was too little and too late for the Golden Knights, who could not overcome the early hole.

    Connor McDavid registered two assists to give himself 12 helpers for the playoffs. Nugent-Hopkins also had two points thanks to an assist on the Bouchard goal.

    The end of the game got very chippy, with Vegas' Alex Pietrangelo delivering an overt two-handed slash on Leon Draisaitl, leading to a game misconduct:

    Sportsnet @Sportsnet

    Alex Pietrangelo gives Leon Draisaitl a two-handed slash after an empty net opportunity. <a href="https://t.co/wziPdleLDx">pic.twitter.com/wziPdleLDx</a>

    The game ended in fisticuffs, but it also culminated in a huge Edmonton victory.

    Sportsnet @Sportsnet

    Darnell Nurse and Nic Hague finally go at it. 😳🥊 <a href="https://t.co/efkjrr6r07">pic.twitter.com/efkjrr6r07</a>

    Both teams have run hot and cold in this series. Vegas started with a 6-4 win in Game 1 before Edmonton destroyed the Golden Knights 5-1 in Game 2. However, Vegas then returned the favor with a 5-1 victory of its own in Game 3.

    Wednesday marked Edmonton's time to shine as the league's top-scoring offense showcased its talents. Credit goes to the defense and goaltending as well as Edmonton holding Vegas to just one goal for the second time in four games.

    However, the story here was Edmonton jumping on Vegas early with a trio of goals, and Twitter recognized the Oilers' tremendous efforts.

    RajahDDT @RajahDDT

    The Oilers' offense is just stupid. It's not fair.

    Jesse Granger @JesseGranger_

    The Oilers are flat out bullying the Golden Knights in this game. <br><br>It's not terribly surprising they've looked like the faster team, but they're getting the better of the physicality by far.

    (Official) 🎖️🥇🥈🥉🎖️🏅🏆 @mattcampux

    Oilers should be crushing their opponents with the talent they have.

    Skoldier @im_a_skoldier

    Oilers are humming tonight

    Courtney Theriault @cspotweet

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a> game 3 <br><br>vs <br><br>the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a> in game 4. <a href="https://t.co/KDfX4pjvO3">pic.twitter.com/KDfX4pjvO3</a>

    x-Adrian Fernando @Browndalorian

    This might be my favourite McDrai era Oiler game of all-time, for sure top 5

    Daniel Nugent-Bowman @DNBsports

    What a period by the Oilers. They were fast and physical. They got a big save from Stuart Skinner. Oh, and they scored three goals -- two at five-on-five.

    x - JB McPlayoffs @JackieBee_16

    Great game by the Oilers. That is EXACTLY how they need to be playing. <br>Time to go to Vegas, string 2 of these hard working games together and come back to Edmonton and close out the series. <br>LETSSSS GOOOOO!! 💙🧡<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PlayLaBambaBaby?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PlayLaBambaBaby</a>

    x-Adrian Fernando @Browndalorian

    If the Oilers play this way every game we win the cup

    Jeff D. Lowe @JeffDLowe

    Oilers Power Play is the best thing in sports I've ever seen. That's all.

    Game 5 will take place in Las Vegas on Friday at 10 p.m. ET.