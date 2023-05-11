X

    Draymond's Scoring Stuns NBA Fans as Curry, Warriors Extend Series vs. LeBron, Lakers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 11, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter in game five of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center on May 10, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Draymond Green's importance to the Golden State Warriors dynasty is indisputable. It's just rarely been because of his impact as a scorer.

    But it was Green's 20 points on Wednesday night that helped lead the Dubs to a 121-106 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals, keeping the team's season alive.

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    Draymond for three 🎒 <a href="https://t.co/elHxYTzxhb">pic.twitter.com/elHxYTzxhb</a>

    He added 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block, while Steph Curry (27 points, eight assists) and Andrew Wiggins (25 points, seven rebounds, five dimes) had strong games for the Warriors as well.

    Anthony Davis (23 points and nine boards) and LeBron James (25 points, nine rebounds) paced the Lakers. The Lakers also received troubling potential news regarding AD, as he left the game in the fourth quarter with a head injury and was escorted away in a wheelchair, per TNT and B/R's Chris Haynes.

    That will be a situation to monitor as the series moves back to Los Angeles. But this was Green's night, and NBA Twitter was a mix of surprise and delight at his offensive performance:

    Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA

    Draymond has been incredible tonight.

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    Like I said before this series comes down to the battle between AD and Draymond. Tonight Draymond stopped with all that friendly stuff and came to hoop on both ends of the floor and got his team the W! Carry the hell on… btw Lakers in 6

    Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

    Draymond Green has 20 points in a game for the second time this postseason -- both coming in Game 5. He did not have a 20-point game once in the regular season.

    Zena Keita @itszenakeita

    Draymond is having fun out there and I love it. <br><br>When the Warriors are having fun, they are running, creating for each other, and outsmarting opponents. That's when they make opponents look silly.<br><br>They have it at home but man…on the road?

    Niko @nikotaughtyou

    I haven't seen Draymond this aggressive attacking the basket since 2016 dude

    Esfandiar Baraheni @JustEsBaraheni

    Anybody who still questions Draymond's importance to this Warriors team for some bizarre reason — tonight is a great example of why you are wrong

    Mike @ClcktwrPrdx

    Draymond is a more reliable scoring option than Poole. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Warriors?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Warriors</a> <a href="https://t.co/iiwa6Fz6ui">pic.twitter.com/iiwa6Fz6ui</a>

    🐐 @AFROKOBE_

    Draymond masterclass is hilarious

    UnknownThoughts @DixieNormys

    Draymond hoopin like he got snubbed from the ALL-NBA teams<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs2023</a>

    De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 @GoIdenState

    The crazy thing is Draymond could be doing this more often he just always lookin for Steph and Klay 😭 (Understandably so) But we're wayyy harder to guard when he's a threat

    LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo

    Draymond putting up Wilt Chamberlain numbers 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Green's ability to be a factor as a scorer is more important than you might think, however. The Warriors are now 27-2 in the last 29 games where he's scored at least 18 points, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, and 4-0 in these playoffs when he reached double-digit scoring.

    They are also now 37-9 all time in the playoffs when he scores 15 or more points, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

    Don't be fooled, however—Green made his usual impact on the defensive end, too:

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    Draymond denies AD 🔒 <a href="https://t.co/l1cu9Jsfde">pic.twitter.com/l1cu9Jsfde</a>

    The Warriors still have work to do, trailing 3-2 in this series. They would probably prefer Klay Thompson find his stroke (10 points, 3-of-12 from the field, 2-of-6 from three) rather than need Green to have a big offensive performance. Since a 30-point outburst in Game 2, Thompson has struggled from the field in this series.

    But the Dubs will take the offense from wherever they can get it, and on Wednesday night—to the surprise of almost everyone in the NBA community—a nice chunk of it came from Green.