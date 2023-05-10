Chiefs to Visit Joe Biden, White House on June 5 After Winning Super Bowl LVII

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the White House.

The Chiefs announced Wednesday that they will visit President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 5 to celebrate their Super Bowl LVII title.

The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII in February, and Biden was quick to congratulate the franchise for the victory via social media.

Kansas City's visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. is long overdue as the franchise wasn't able to make the trip to the White House to celebrate its Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers during the 2019 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No Chiefs Super Bowl-winning team has ever visited the White House. The tradition started in 1980, 10 years after Kansas City won its first-ever title.

Championship-winning teams across the four major North American sports leagues visiting the White House has become controversial since Donald Trump's presidency from 2017 through 2021.

The Eagles and Golden State Warriors are among the teams to not have visited the White House during Trump's presidency.

Trump uninvited the Warriors in 2017 after reports surfaced that Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant would not attend if the team opted to do so. He similarly uninvited the Eagles in 2018 after several players revealed intentions of skipping the event.

Biden was sworn into office in 2021, and he has welcomed the Milwaukee Bucks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House to celebrate their respective 2021 titles.

The LSU women's basketball team and UConn men's basketball team are slated to celebrate their 2023 NCAA titles at the White House. Biden also extended an invite to the college football national champion Georgia Bulldogs, though they declined to due scheduling conflicts.