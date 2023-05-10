NFL Rumors: Shaq Mason, Texans Agree to 3-Year, $36M Contract Extension After Trade

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Houston Texans and guard Shaq Mason are finalizing a three-year, $36 million extension, per Jordan Schultz of The Score.

The Texans acquired Mason and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick via trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 2023 sixth-rounder in March.

Mason played his first seven NFL seasons (2015-2021) with the New England Patriots, winning three AFC titles and two Super Bowls.

The Bucs then acquired him from the Pats for a fifth-round pick prior to the 2022 campaign. Mason started all 18 games (including playoffs) for the Bucs last year.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.