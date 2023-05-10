X

    NFL Rumors: Shaq Mason, Texans Agree to 3-Year, $36M Contract Extension After Trade

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 10, 2023

    ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gets set against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    The Houston Texans and guard Shaq Mason are finalizing a three-year, $36 million extension, per Jordan Schultz of The Score.

    The Texans acquired Mason and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick via trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 2023 sixth-rounder in March.

    Mason played his first seven NFL seasons (2015-2021) with the New England Patriots, winning three AFC titles and two Super Bowls.

    The Bucs then acquired him from the Pats for a fifth-round pick prior to the 2022 campaign. Mason started all 18 games (including playoffs) for the Bucs last year.

