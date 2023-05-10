Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed Calls out Dolphins' Tyreek Hill for 'Talking a Lot of Trash'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

L'Jarius Sneed has heard Tyreek Hill's trash talk, and he's prepared to do something about it.

The Kansas City Chiefs cornerback called out his former teammate during an appearance on NFL Network.

"Tyreek's been talking a lot of trash," Sneed said. "He's been talking a lot about coming back to Arrowhead. We'll show him when he gets here. ... I don't really get into it, but I take notes of what he said. I've been on the internet and I see what he's saying. We'll see once he comes to Arrowhead."

Unfortunately for Sneed and Chiefs fans, Hill will not be coming to Arrowhead as expected. The NFL announced Wednesday that the scheduled game between the Chiefs and Dolphins next season will take place in Germany.

It's highly unlikely a neutral German crowd will give Hill the same welcome as a raucous Arrowhead.

Hill played his first five NFL seasons with the Chiefs before being traded to Miami last offseason. He recently told Sports Radio 810 he plans on being the Chiefs' "worst enemy" when the teams play.

"Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we gonna do?" Hill said. "Guess what we gonna do? I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y'all. I hate to do it, but guess what? I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day. I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day."