Brandon Miller's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Hornets Roster

One of the top prospects in the 2023 draft class has joined the Charlotte Hornets after they selected Alabama star forward Brandon Miller with the No. 2 overall pick.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Brandon Miller

Position: SF

Height: 6'9"

Pro Comparison: Danny Granger

Scouting Report: Miller's shot-making for a 6'9" wing is the draw, but live-dribble passing, defensive playmaking and competitiveness point to a more well-rounded, two-way wing.

Hornets Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Brandon Miller, SF: Rookie-scale contract

Terry Rozier, PG: $23.2M (2026)

Cody Martin, SF: $7.6M (2026)

Mark Williams, C: $3.9M (2026)

Nick Richards, C: $5M (2026)

Bryce McGowens, SG: $1.7M (2026)

James Bouknight, SG: $4.6M (2025)

Kai Jones, PF: $3M (2025)

JT Thor, PF: $1.8M (2025)

Gordon Hayward, SF: $31.5M (2024)

LaMelo Ball, PG: $10.9M (2024)

Kobi Simmons, PG: $2.1M (2024)

Free Agents

Kelly Oubre Jr., SF: UFA

P.J. Washington, PF: RFA

Dennis Smith Jr., PG: UFA

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, SG: UFA

Theo Maledon, PG: RFA

Miller joined Alabama as a 5-star recruit out of Antioch, Tennessee. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 14 overall prospect in the class of 2022.

He averaged 18.8 points (43.0 percent shooting, 38.4 percent from three), 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the SEC champion Crimson Tide, who earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament but fell to eventual runner-up San Diego State in the Sweet Sixteen.

Miller has long been considered one of the best prospects in this year's draft. Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson have held down the No. 1 and No. 2 spots for quite some time, but Miller has been in the top-five (and sometimes top-three) discussion for much of this year.

It's easy to see why after he was named a consensus first-team All-American. Now he's headed for the NBA, where he has star potential and should make an immediate impact for Charlotte.

Miller now joins a Hornets team that sorely needs help on the wing. Charlotte is already set at point guard with franchise cornerstone LaMelo Ball leading the way, but more work needs to be done for the rest of the roster.

It made sense for the Hornets to take the best non-guard available in this draft, and that player is Miller in their opinion. He should immediately start at forward on Day 1 as Charlotte looks for its first playoff appearance since 2016.