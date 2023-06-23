X

    Brandon Miller's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Hornets Roster

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 23, 2023

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MARCH 24: Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts during the first half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KFC YUM! Center against the San Diego State Aztecs on March 24, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    One of the top prospects in the 2023 draft class has joined the Charlotte Hornets after they selected Alabama star forward Brandon Miller with the No. 2 overall pick.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Brandon Miller

    Position: SF

    Height: 6'9"

    Pro Comparison: Danny Granger

    Scouting Report: Miller's shot-making for a 6'9" wing is the draw, but live-dribble passing, defensive playmaking and competitiveness point to a more well-rounded, two-way wing.

    Hornets Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

    Brandon Miller, SF: Rookie-scale contract

    Terry Rozier, PG: $23.2M (2026)

    Cody Martin, SF: $7.6M (2026)

    Mark Williams, C: $3.9M (2026)

    Nick Richards, C: $5M (2026)

    Bryce McGowens, SG: $1.7M (2026)

    James Bouknight, SG: $4.6M (2025)

    Kai Jones, PF: $3M (2025)

    JT Thor, PF: $1.8M (2025)

    Gordon Hayward, SF: $31.5M (2024)

    LaMelo Ball, PG: $10.9M (2024)

    Kobi Simmons, PG: $2.1M (2024)

    Free Agents

    Kelly Oubre Jr., SF: UFA

    P.J. Washington, PF: RFA

    Dennis Smith Jr., PG: UFA

    Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, SG: UFA

    Theo Maledon, PG: RFA

    Miller joined Alabama as a 5-star recruit out of Antioch, Tennessee. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 14 overall prospect in the class of 2022.

    He averaged 18.8 points (43.0 percent shooting, 38.4 percent from three), 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the SEC champion Crimson Tide, who earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament but fell to eventual runner-up San Diego State in the Sweet Sixteen.

    Miller has long been considered one of the best prospects in this year's draft. Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson have held down the No. 1 and No. 2 spots for quite some time, but Miller has been in the top-five (and sometimes top-three) discussion for much of this year.

    It's easy to see why after he was named a consensus first-team All-American. Now he's headed for the NBA, where he has star potential and should make an immediate impact for Charlotte.

    Miller now joins a Hornets team that sorely needs help on the wing. Charlotte is already set at point guard with franchise cornerstone LaMelo Ball leading the way, but more work needs to be done for the rest of the roster.

    It made sense for the Hornets to take the best non-guard available in this draft, and that player is Miller in their opinion. He should immediately start at forward on Day 1 as Charlotte looks for its first playoff appearance since 2016.