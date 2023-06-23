Colby Jones' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Kings Roster

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Colby Jones had a breakthrough 2022-23 season for Xavier and will look to continue his ascension with the Sacramento Kings after the Western Conference team landed him in a draft-day trade with the Boston Celtics.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the details:

Here's a look at some more information regarding Jones and a view of the Kings' roster after the deal.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Colby Jones

Position: PG/SG

Height: 6'6"

Pro Comparison: Josh Hart

Scouting Report: Improved shooting has helped Jones sell teams on his versatility as a 6'6" ball-handler and facilitator who's also now more prepared to play off the ball.

Kings Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Colby Jones, PG/SG: Rookie scale contract

De'Aaron Fox, PG: $32.6M (2027)

Domantas Sabonis, PF: $22M (2024)

Kevin Huerter, SG: $15.7M (2026)

Richaun Holmes, C: $12M (2025)

Malik Monk, SG: $9.9M (2024)

Keegan Murray, PF: $8.4M (2026)

Davion Mitchell, PG: $5.1M (2025)

P.J. Dozier, PG: $2.4M (2025)

Kessler Edwards, $1.9M (2024)

Free Agents

Harrison Barnes, SF: UFA

Terence Davis, SG: UFA

Alex Len, C: UFA

Matthew Dellavedova, PG: UFA

Trey Lyles, PF: UFA

Chimezie Metu, PF: UFA

Neemias Queta, C: RFA (two-way contract)

Keon Ellis, SF: RFA (two-way contract)

Jones arrived at Xavier with plenty of expectations as a 4-star recruit in the 2020 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, but it took him some time to establish himself as a go-to option for the Big East team.

After slotting in as a secondary contributor as a freshman, the 21-year-old averaged 11.6 points and 7.3 rebounds as a sophomore. But it was his junior season that landed him on NBA radars, when he posted 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game as someone who could do a bit of everything from the perimeter.

Perhaps most importantly, Jones shot 37.8 percent from three-point range after hitting just 29.2 percent of his triples the prior season.

That expanded range will help him see the court right away at the NBA level as someone who proved in college he can play with or without the ball as a scorer or facilitator. He can also defend multiple positions and battle for rebounds from the backcourt, which is something many rookies have to do to earn playing time.

As long as he proves his final year at Xavier wasn't a fluke when it comes to his outside shooting, Jones has a chance to be an important part of Sacramento's rotation for the foreseeable future.