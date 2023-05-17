Jordan Addison Reportedly Signs Vikings Rookie Contract; WR Was No. 23 Draft Pick

Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings signed 2023 first-round pick Jordan Addison to a rookie contract on Wednesday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The former USC wide receiver was selected with the 23rd overall pick in April's NFL draft.

In his lone season with the Trojans, Addison appeared in 11 games and recorded 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns.

Prior to transferring to the Trojans, the 21-year-old played two seasons for the Pittsburgh Panthers and made a name for himself with a dominant 2021 campaign in which he earned consensus All-American honors and the Fred Biletnikoff Award after posting 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Addison will immediately become Minnesota's No. 2 receiving option behind Justin Jefferson, who was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year last season. He will undoubtedly benefit from learning under a player who has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons in the NFL.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins will enjoy having more options to spread the ball around to this season. In addition to Addison and Jefferson, slot receiver K.J. Osborn and tight end T.J. Hockenson will help boost the passing attack.

The Vikings will be motivated to win another NFC North title and avenge last year's disappointing finish in which they were eliminated in the Wild Card Round.