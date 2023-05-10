Projecting Every 2023 1st-Round NFL Draft Pick's Year 1 ImpactMay 10, 2023
Projecting Every 2023 1st-Round NFL Draft Pick's Year 1 Impact
The 31 rookies selected in the opening round of the 2023 NFL draft now have lofty expectations foisted upon them, especially those taken early on Day 1.
While every team will be hoping their first-round picks make a sizable impact right away, some will take more time than others to become difference-makers. Others may become busts who never add much value, although it's far too early to tell if any of these prospects won't succeed in the pros.
With that in mind, let's take a division-by-division look at each Round 1 selection, highlighting what they should bring to the table in their first year.
Note that the Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick, while the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers did not make a first-round selection after trading away their respective picks.
Arizona Cardinals: OT Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 6 Overall)
Despite a series of trades in which they moved back from No. 3 overall and ended up at No. 6, the Arizona Cardinals added a key rebuilding block in the form of Paris Johnson Jr. The Ohio State product has everything a team could want from an offensive lineman.
Johnson brings plenty of size to the table at 6'6" and 313 pounds, and he has experience playing both guard and tackle. That scheme versatility will greatly benefit a Cardinals team that isn't likely to contend in 2023 but has an eye on the future.
It's still uncertain exactly where the Cardinals will deploy Johnson as a rookie, but he's almost sure to be a starter. Whether that's at left guard or right tackle—the two most likely options right now—won't matter too much, as Johnson should be able to hold his own during a low-stakes campaign.
He may not be a Pro Bowler right away, but once he adds some more mass and improves his technique, he should eventually emerge as a star.
Atlanta Falcons: RB Bijan Robinson (No. 8 Overall)
NFL teams rarely spend a top-10 pick on a running back, but the Atlanta Falcons made an exception for Bijan Robinson at No. 8. He's one of the best running back prospects to enter the league in years, and he should immediately become the focal point of Atlanta's offense.
Robinson gives the Falcons a chance to be competitive despite the lack of a franchise quarterback. He'll be working in tandem with Tyler Allgeier, who had a 1,000-yard campaign as a rookie last year. That one-two punch should dominate the touches for Atlanta, opening things up for potent pass-catchers Drake London and Kyle Pitts.
The Texas product is the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Expect head coach Arthur Smith to scheme around Robinson, lining him up all over the place and crafting ways to get him touches outside of simple handoffs. He should finish his first NFL season with a massive number of touches and have gaudy stats to show for it.
Baltimore Ravens: WR Zay Flowers (No. 22 Overall)
After hammering out a long-term extension for quarterback Lamar Jackson right before the draft began, the Ravens landed him an elite playmaker in Zay Flowers. The Boston College product is poised to make an immediate impact as a rookie.
While he's a tad undersized at 5'9" and 182 pounds, Flowers has all of the tools to dominate out of the slot. He's a crisp route-runner with explosiveness and solid ball skills that help him create big gains after the catch.
While there's plenty of mouths to feed in Baltimore between free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr., emerging wideout Rashod Bateman and star tight end Mark Andrews, Flowers should get a few targets each week and convert them into some big gains.
Buffalo Bills: TE Dalton Kincaid (No. 25 Overall)
After being dissected by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in the AFC Championship Game two years ago, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters that he wanted a similar player for his own roster. It took a while, but the Bills found a tight end cut from that same cloth in Dalton Kincaid.
The Bills traded up two spots to select Kincaid, who is now in line to become a big factor in an offense that ran out of steam again in the postseason. The 23-year-old should be in line for plenty of volume as one of the most NFL-ready pass-catching tight ends in years.
Kincaid still needs to improve his physicality and blocking, but he should see the field plenty in 2023. He may not be a primary option like Kelce at the onset of his career—especially with star wideout Stefon Diggs in the picture—but he'll contribute a number of catches and a handful of touchdowns as a rookie. He'll build upon that in future seasons as he further develops.
Carolina Panthers: QB Bryce Young (No. 1 Overall)
The Panthers finally have a franchise quarterback again. It took a slew of draft capital and assets to get in position to select Bryce Young, but Carolina shouldn't regret the price it paid to get the top passer in the class.
Young gives the Panthers hope of competing in a wide-open NFC South right away. He started at Alabama each of the last two seasons and finished his collegiate career having completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns against only 12 interceptions.
While Young isn't a run-first quarterback by any means, he's athletic enough to extend plays and take advantage of defensive lapses by picking up big gains with his legs. With a confident demeanor, experience in a pro-style offense, high IQ and good accuracy on his throws, Young more than makes up for his lack of top-end arm strength and diminutive build.
While the Panthers did sign Andy Dalton as a veteran insurance option, Young is likely going to be Carolina's starter on Opening Day. He'll continue in that role for as long as he can physically perform.
Chicago Bears: OT Darnell Wright (No. 10 Overall)
The Chicago Bears have a potential franchise quarterback in Justin Fields and are now taking the steps to properly protect him. Despite trading back twice after landing the No. 1 overall pick, they still ended up with one of the best offensive tackles in the class in Darnell Wright.
Wright started 13 games for Tennessee at left tackle in 2021 and 13 games on the right in 2022, and he earned unanimous All-SEC honors last season. He finished his Volunteers career having not allowed a single sack in his final 19 appearances, which is especially impressive considering the elite edge-rushers he faced in that span (including No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson Jr.).
The 6'5", 333-pound tackle is now ready for his biggest challenge yet—starting on a Chicago offensive line that has given up a league-leading 116 sacks since the start of the 2021 season. Wright should slot in immediately at right tackle, bookending with promising 2022 fifth-rounder Braxton Jones on the left.
Cincinnati Bengals: Edge Myles Murphy (No. 28 Overall)
With no teams selecting an edge-rusher between picks No. 15 and No. 28, the Bengals were able to capitalize on Myles Murphy's draft-day fall, landing a prospect with top-10 talent near the tail end of Round 1. Their pass-rushing unit is now poised to significantly improve upon the lowly 30 sacks it collected last year.
Murphy brings some much-needed versatility to the table in Cincinnati. He's a sturdy 6'5" and 268 pounds, and he packs a ton of athleticism into his frame. He ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at a special workout that he held to give teams a glimpse of his abilities after he missed both the combine and Clemson's pro day because of a hamstring injury.
Although Murphy has plenty of potential, he'll have to contend with veterans such as Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai and Sam Hubbard for snaps in Cincinnati's edge-rushing rotation. That could limit his potential impact as a rookie, but he should still see the field enough to tally multiple sacks for this Super Bowl contender.
Dallas Cowboys: DT Mazi Smith (No. 26 Overall)
The Dallas Cowboys made one of the more puzzling picks of the first round when they reached for Mazi Smith at No. 26. Many experts didn't consider the defensive tackle to be worthy of a first-round pick, including the B/R Scouting Department, which had the Michigan product ranked 63rd on their final big board.
"I'm not a huge fan of taking a two-down nose high, but Mazi Smith is a good player," an anonymous NFL executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando. "He will control the middle of the field. He gives them some needed beef, he plays with leverage, he is strong, he has enough range to go tackle to tackle. He is good at what he does, even if you don't love the skill set early in the draft."
While it's easy to knock Dallas' choice to take a non-premium position so early, the Wolverine should be a key contributor on a defense that gave up 129.3 rushing yards per game last year.
Smith should immediately assume the starting nose tackle role and shore up one of the weakest areas of the Cowboys' defense. He could be the missing piece that elevates their run defense, ultimately making him a worthwhile Day 1 pick.
Detroit Lions: RB Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12 Overall), LB Jack Campbell (No. 18 Overall)
The Detroit Lions are marching to the beat of their own drum when it comes to prospect valuations. They mystified draftniks by taking running back Jahmyr Gibbs and linebacker Jack Campbell—a pair of players largely considered Day 2 talent due to their non-premium positions—in the middle the first round.
While the Lions may not have gotten great value out of their Round 1 selections, they did add two players who should make an immediate impact on a squad with serious postseason aspirations. Detroit came up just shy of a playoff berth last year after orchestrating a stunning midseason turnaround and now looks like a viable contender for the first time in years.
Having Gibbs—widely considered to be the second-best overall back in this class after Bijan Robinson—reinforcing a backfield that lost both its main pass-catcher in D'Andre Swift and the league's rushing touchdown leader in Jamaal Williams will be a major boon. The Alabama star has true three-down potential and can contribute in all facets of the offense right away.
Campbell has the makeup to be a defensive leader for Detroit for the next decade-plus. The off-ball linebacker is made from the same mold as legends like Luke Kuechly and Dont'a Hightower, offering both elite on-field contributions and locker room leadership. The Iowa product should start at middle linebacker in Week 1 and retain that job for the long haul.
Green Bay Packers: Edge Lukas Van Ness (No. 13 Overall)
After trading away star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers reinforced their defense with their first pick in the 2023 draft. The selection of Lukas Van Ness was telling, as it suggests the Packers plan to compete by leaning on an improving defense while they bring Jordan Love along as their new starter under center.
Van Ness is one of the more intriguing prospects in the class. He never started a game at Iowa, but he still became a top-15 pick. The 21-year-old is raw in terms of reps, but he has the physical makeup of an edge-rusher who could dominate in the NFL.
Van Ness had the largest hands (11") of any defensive lineman at the combine and boasts 34-inch arms to go with his prototypical 6'5", 272-pound frame. That size makes his 4.58-yard 40-yard dash time even more spectacular.
While Van Ness may continue as a backup early in his NFL career, it's because he's working in a pass-rushing platoon that also includes entrenched talent like Rashan Gary and Preston Smith. That will put a cap on the number of snaps he might get as a rookie, but he should still notch enough sacks and tackles for loss to put himself on the map.
Houston Texans: QB C.J. Stroud (No. 2 Overall), Edge Will Anderson Jr. (No. 3)
No team accomplished more on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL draft than the Texans. By getting both C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. with back-to-back picks, the organization now has franchise-caliber talents at two of the most important positions on the field.
Stroud gives the Texans the quarterback they've needed since Deshaun Watson last played for them 2020. The Ohio State star was a realistic candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick and has nearly everything an NFL team could want in a modern signal-caller.
With pinpoint accuracy, fantastic arm strength and the ability to deftly move outside the pocket and extend plays, Stroud significantly lifts the ceiling on Houston's offense. As a surefire starter under center, Stroud is a realistic Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate if he lives up to his predraft hype.
Anderson should have a similar impact on defense as a potential generational talent. The 6'3½", 253-pound edge defender finished his three-year career at Alabama with 204 tackles—including 58.5 for a loss—and 34.5 sacks. Expect him to continue obliterating offensive linemen in the NFL and tallying plenty of sacks as a rookie.
Thanks to Stroud and Anderson, Houston finally has a light at the end of its rebuilding tunnel. If both pan out as expected, this team could be a viable contender as early as 2024.
Indianapolis Colts: QB Anthony Richardson (No. 4 Overall)
The Indianapolis Colts acquired one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in NFL history when they landed Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall. Originally considered a fringe first-round prospect after an unremarkable career at Florida, Richardson's stock shot through the roof following an otherworldly showing at the combine.
Arguably the best athlete to ever play the quarterback position—NFL Research highlighted how Richardson is taller than George Kittle, weighs more than Hasaan Reddick and jumps higher than Davante Adams—it remains to be seen if he can convert those unteachable attributes into on-field production.
Richardson displayed a concerning lack of accuracy with the Gators, completing only 53.8 percent of his passes during his lone year as a starter. He's able to create big plays with both his arm and his legs, but he had just as many head-scratching mistakes as he did highlights.
Fortunately, Richardson landed in a spot where he'll have everything needed to succeed. With a quarterback-friendly head coach in Shane Steichen, top-tier rushing support led by Jonathan Taylor, a quality No. 1 wideout in Michael Pittman Jr. and a decent offensive line, it's up to Richardson to execute.
It's doubtful he'll see much playing time as a rookie, as the Colts brought in Gardner Minshew to serve as a bridge starter while bringing their prized prospect along. Richardson will likely start on a full-time basis beginning in 2024.
Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Anton Harrison (No. 27 Overall)
After losing stalwart offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor in free agency, the Jacksonville Jaguars found a suitable replacement in Anton Harrison. The Oklahoma product will be the latest draftee tasked with keeping 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence well protected.
With left tackle Cam Robinson facing a suspension for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs, Harrison's arrival comes at a key time. While the Jaguars have some solid depth in the offensive trenches—they could afford to let Taylor go with 2022 second-round pick Walker Little on the roster—Harrison could get his first crack at starting on the right side while Little covers the left during Robinson's absence.
It's unclear what will happen once Robinson returns, but the experience Harrison receives early in his rookie campaign will be invaluable. Whether Harrison becomes the team's swing tackle or retains the starting role will be based on his performance, but he should be a fixture along this line for the next half-decade regardless of the role he starts his career in.
Kansas City Chiefs: Edge Felix Anudike-Uzomah (No. 31 Overall)
With the last pick in the first round, the Kansas City Chiefs brought in an edge-rusher who may be the future of their defense. While veterans like Frank Clark helped lead them to two championships in the last four seasons, Anudike-Uzomah will play a key role in their upcoming title defense.
The Chiefs officially parted ways with Clark in March, but they might have found his replacement in the draft. Anudike-Uzomah has the ideal size and strength to contribute right away, at least when it comes to taking down opposing quarterbacks.
While Anudike-Uzomah's run defense leaves much to be desired and he needs to hone his discipline, he'll likely log a good number of snaps in a pass-rushing rotation that also includes another young talent in George Karlaftis and free-agent pickup Charles Omenihu.
Las Vegas Raiders: Edge Tyree Wilson (No. 7 Overall)
The Las Vegas Raiders might have gotten the best player in the 2023 draft class at No. 7 overall. Tyree Wilson is a game-changing edge-rusher whom some scouts believe is even more talented than No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson Jr.
Leading up to the draft, there were rumblings that Wilson could have been the first defensive player off the board due to his incredible production at Texas Tech in addition to unteachable size, strength and athleticism. While Wilson wasn't a well-regarded prospect heading into college, the 6'6", 271-pounder was considered unstoppable by the end of his tenure with the Red Raiders.
With a litany of highlight-reel plays already on tape and the potential to continue that trajectory in the NFL, Wilson could easily finish the season as a top candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Playing in a defense that features established edge-rushing stars like Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, Wilson should have plenty of room to operate while piling up big numbers from the start.
Los Angeles Chargers: WR Quentin Johnston (No. 21 Overall)
In a draft class loaded with smaller wideouts, Quentin Johnston stands out for his sheer size alone. The Chargers picked the massive 6'3", 208-pound TCU product at No. 21 overall, giving rising star quarterback Justin Herbert another big-bodied target in the passing game.
Despite strong 2022 production—Johnston recorded 60 receptions for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns—and top-notch athleticism, there were some concerns that he would slip out of the first round. The NFL didn't invite him to the attend the draft to avoid a potentially awkward situation if he slipped down the board, according to CBS Sports' Garrett Podell, although those fears ended up unfounded.
Johnston should now have a chip on his shoulder as he gears up for his first NFL campaign. He should get plenty of opportunity to prove doubters wrong as he assumes a starting role across from fellow jumbo-sized wideout Mike Williams while being supported by longtime star Keenan Allen in the slot.
While Williams and Allen may limit Johnston's production as a rookie, the trio will form the nucleus of a Chargers passing attack that looks to be more high-powered than ever during the Herbert era.
Minnesota Vikings: WR Jordan Addison (No. 23 Overall)
The Minnesota Vikings released veteran wideout Adam Thielen this offseason, but they wasted little time finding his replacement in the draft. The selection of Jordan Addison gives the Vikings a young wideout whom they can now develop in tandem with star receiver Justin Jefferson to form the nucleus of a high-octane receiving corps.
Addison isn't the biggest receiving threat at 5'11" and 173 pounds, but he's a bona fide playmaker who put up gaudy numbers in college. Before transferring to USC last season, Addison tallied 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns on 100 receptions while playing with Kenny Pickett at Pittsburgh in 2021. While his statistics came back to earth a bit with the Trojans, he was still a game-changer for whom defenses had to account on every snap.
While Minnesota's quarterback situation may evolve in the coming years—Kirk Cousins is going into the final year of his contract and hasn't delivered much postseason success since signing with the Vikings in 2018—the Jefferson-Addison duo should remain consistent. Addison should be Cousins' No. 2 target as a rookie, racking up big plays while taking advantage of Jefferson's gravity.
New England Patriots: CB Christian Gonzalez (No. 17 Overall)
The New England Patriots landed a potential shutdown cornerback in Christian Gonzalez in the latter half of the first round. Regarded as a potential top-10 pick by experts like ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., the Oregon product was a major value selection for the Pats, who traded back on draft night and still managed to get key piece for their defense.
Gonzalez is the perfect addition to a Patriots secondary that has lacked a top-tier corner since J.C. Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Chargers following the 2021 campaign. While New England fared decently with the likes of Jonathan Jones and Jalen Mills as the starters outside, Gonzalez should lift this unit to another level.
The 20-year-old figures to take on a huge role from the jump and should be penciled in as a starter right away. He'll have to adapt to playing more man coverage than he did with the Ducks, but Gonzalez should pick things up quickly and be regarded as one of the best young corners in the league by the end of his rookie campaign.
New Orleans Saints: DT Bryan Bresee (No. 29 Overall)
Bryan Bresee was considered to be a fringe first-rounder after a polarizing career at Clemson, but the New Orleans Saints ultimately saw enough potential in him to take him at No. 29. The Tigers product struggled with injuries that limited his collegiate reps, but he should have no problem becoming an impact defender in the NFL if he can stay healthy.
Bresee possesses a great build for dominating the trenches, standing a sturdy 6'5½" and 298 pounds. He also boast impressive athleticism for a player of his size, as evidenced by his 4.86-second 40-yard dash and 29-inch vertical jump at the combine.
He's especially strong in his upper body—he put up 28 reps on the bench press at Clemson's pro day after doing 22 at the combine—and flashes nice quickness. Those two traits will allow him to regularly wreak havoc in the backfield.
The Saints can line Bresee up anywhere in the defensive trenches and even outside the tackles at times. That versatility should lead to plenty of work as a rookie if he's able to stay healthy.
New York Giants: CB Deonte Banks (No. 24 Overall)
The New York Giants are on the rise, but they still had plenty of holes to patch this offseason following their surprise run to the divisional round. One of the most glaring was at cornerback, which they filled with the addition of Deonte Banks in Round 1.
Banks was the last of the four corners drafted on the first day, but he might wind up being the best of them. The G-Men liked the Maryland product enough to move up the board to acquire him, sending the Nos. 25, 160 and 240 picks to the Jacksonville Jaguars just to climb a single spot and land Banks.
Big Blue seemingly believes the hyper-athletic Banks—he ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash and posted a 42-inch vertical leap at the combine—can be a lockdown corner in the NFL and should deploy him as such right away. He's in line to become a Week 1 starter on the outside, lining up across from Adoree' Jackson to create a formidable duo.
New York Jets: Edge Will McDonald IV (No. 15 Overall)
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded up one spot ahead of the New York Jets to steal offensive tackle Broderick Jones from under their nose. But the Jets still came away with a good prospect who can work the other side of the trenches in Will McDonald IV.
McDonald may have been a slight reach at No. 15 overall—he was the 32nd-ranked player on the final B/R big board—but he'll be a boon for a Gang Green defense that finished fourth in both points and yards allowed last year.
McDonald will likely play a rotational role on the edge as a rookie, working behind Carl Lawson. He'll seek to help improve upon the 45 sacks that the Jets tallied in 2022.
Philadelphia Eagles: DT Jalen Carter (No. 9 Overall), Edge Nolan Smith (No. 30)
The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the NFL's most fortunate teams right now. After coming up just short of a Super Bowl victory, they were able to bring in several high-profile reinforcements during the offseason. Two of the most notable pickups were defensive tackle Jalen Carter and edge-rusher Nolan Smith, a pair of Georgia stars whom the Eagles acquired on Day 1 of the draft.
Carter was the B/R Scouting Department's No. 2 overall prospect on their final big board, ranked behind only Will Anderson Jr. His involvement in a fatal crash in January caused him to slip down the draft board, but he still ended up being a top-10 pick who will bolster a veteran-laden Eagles defensive line. Having lost Javon Hargrave in free agency and needing a young talent to start next to the aging Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia is getting help in the defensive trenches at the perfect time.
Nolan Smith will also augment this fearsome Philadelphia front. He can help set edges and wreak havoc in the opposing backfield from the jump. While he's unlikely to see as much playing time as Carter right away, Smith will be a rotational complement backing up the likes of Haason Reddick for the defending NFC champs.
Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Broderick Jones (No. 14 Overall)
The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off one of the more surprising trade-ups in the 2023 draft, giving the New England Patriots a fourth-round pick to move up three spots. That allowed them to secure an anchor for their offensive line in tackle Broderick Jones.
Pittsburgh's starting offensive line played 99.2 percent of the team's offensive snaps together last season, according to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, but it lacked an elite blindside protector. The Steelers now have that in Broderick, a hulking 6'5", 311-pound offensive lineman who is coming off back-to-back national titles at Georgia.
Jones isn't the most polished prospect—he only began starting full-time at left tackle last season—so he still needs to work on his technique. However, few offensive linemen possess his level of athleticism. With some coaching and reps this offseason, Jones should have no issue replacing Dan Moore Jr. as the Steelers' starting left tackle by Week 1 and holding down that job for years to come.
Seattle Seahawks: CB Devon Witherspoon (No. 5), WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 20)
The Seattle Seahawks were one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 campaign. While they were quickly eliminated in the Wild Card Round, they should be a much more dangerous contender this year after adding a pair of promising first-round prospects.
Devon Witherspoon was Seattle's first selection at No. 5 overall. The Illinois cornerback earned All-American honors last year after breaking up 17 passes and recording three interceptions while allowing a mere 34.9 percent completion rate in coverage, per Pro Football Focus (h/t Adam Jude of the Seattle Times).
Witherspoon should be a shoo-in Week 1 starter on the outside. Pairing him with breakout rookie corner Tariq Woolen and safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs will give Seattle its most dangerous secondary since the Legion of Boom days.
Seattle also reinforced the receiving corps later on Day 1. The club was surprisingly able to land the consensus best receiver in the class when it selected Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20. The 6'1, 196-pound Ohio State product only had one full college season under his belt, but he made the most of it by amassing 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns on 95 catches as a sophomore in 2021.
Smith-Njigba joins a receiver room led by the uber-athletic DK Metcalf and reliable Tyler Lockett. The first-year pass-catcher's individual contributions may be capped because of the numerous options at quarterback Geno Smith's disposal, but he should carve out a respectable role as a rookie and only build on that in the coming years.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Calijah Kancey (No. 19 Overall)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't acquire an heir to Tom Brady in the 2023 draft, but they at least landed a potential longtime fixture in their defensive front in Calijah Kancey. The stout 3-technique tackle lined up all over the defensive line throughout his collegiate carerer.
Kancey has been an elite prospect ever since his breakout 2021 campaign, a year in which he led all interior defenders in tackles for loss. This past season, he became Pittsburgh's first unanimous All-American since Aaron Donald in 2013.
Kancey's ability to contribute on the field is clear, but the Buccaneers liked his attitude more than anything. General manager Jason Licht praised his desire to win and called him an "ultimate competitor" after making the pick.
That personality trait, coupled with his physicality and playmaking skills, should help Kancey lock up a starting job as a rookie. The Bucs should deploy him as a defensive end alongside nose tackle Vita Vea to create a powerful front to stifle opposing offenses.
Tennessee Titans: OT Peter Skoronski (No. 11 Overall)
The Tennessee Titans secured perhaps the most skilled and versatile offensive lineman in the class when they selected Peter Skoronski at No. 11. Although there's some concern about his ability to take over at left tackle for longtime starter Taylor Lewan due to his short arms, Skoronski has more than enough talent to make up for that shortcoming.
General manager Ron Carthon called Skoronski a "real easy pick to pull off at No. 11", as he could plug any number of holes on the offensive line. He'll likely get a shot to assume Lewan's former position in training camp, but the 21-year-old could also move to guard if his arms do hinder him at tackle in the NFL.
Those fears may wind up being unfounded, as Skonorski capably manned the position in college and has shown more than enough ability to continue dominating in the NFL. Expect him to open Week 1 as the Titans' starting left tackle and play well enough to retain that job in 2024 and beyond.
Washington Commanders: CB Emmanuel Forbes (No. 16 Overall)
The Washington Commanders may need a franchise quarterback more than anything else right now, but they opted against rolling the dice on one of the remaining prospects like Will Levis or Hendon Hooker when they were on the clock with the No. 16 overall pick. They instead bolstered their secondary by selecting Emmanuel Forbes.
Forbes was one of the biggest risers during the predraft process. He stands a sizable 6'1" and has room to pack more weight on his 166-pound frame. His athleticism is what makes him truly stand out, as he ran a blazing 4.35-second 40-yard dash and had a 37.5-inch vertical jump.
Forbes' instincts led to a myriad of big plays at Mississippi State. He finished his three-year run at the program with 150 tackles and 14 interceptions, six of which he returned for touchdowns.
While Forbes needs to do some work in the weight room, he has all of the skills he needs to be a good NFL defensive back. The Commanders should be able to confidently deploy him as a starter on the outside right away.