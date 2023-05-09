X

    Lonnie Walker IV Electrifies NBA Twitter as LeBron, Lakers Top Steph Curry, Warriors

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 9, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 8: Lonnie Walker IV #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a three point basket during the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semi Finals on May 8, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    The second-round playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors has Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

    And, apparently, Lonnie Walker IV.

    The Lakers' role player shined brighter than all those stars in crunch time of his team's 104-101 victory in Monday's Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. He poured in 15 points in the fourth quarter alone, four of which came on a go-ahead jumper and two clutch free throws in the final two minutes.

    His contributions, along with a strong finishing kick from James after a slow start, made the difference as Los Angeles overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half and put the reigning champions on the brink of elimination.

    Twitter couldn't get enough of Walker's performance:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Lonnie Walker in the 4th quarter <a href="https://t.co/OAVYXDjLuS">pic.twitter.com/OAVYXDjLuS</a>

    Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

    Shoutout Lonnie Walker‼️

    Lonnie Walker IV Electrifies NBA Twitter as LeBron, Lakers Top Steph Curry, Warriors
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Pau Gasol @paugasol

    <a href="https://twitter.com/lonniewalker_4?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lonniewalker_4</a> 🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GameChanger?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GameChanger</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    4th quarter points tonight:<br><br>17 — Golden State<br>15 — Lonnie Walker <a href="https://t.co/JxiHymvrsa">pic.twitter.com/JxiHymvrsa</a>

    David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

    The Lonnie Walker Game. Four words that never thought they'd be next to each other in the second round of Lakers-Warriors.

    cynthia frelund @cfrelund

    I was really trying to be asleep by now…. But Lonnie Walker IV is on fire are I can't look away <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a>

    Michael K-B @therealmikekb

    Lonnie Walker takeover.

    Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

    The Lonnie Walker Game is wild.

    Kyle Tucker @KyleTucker_ATH

    The Lonnie Walker Game!

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Lonnie Walker after game 4 <a href="https://t.co/TCgUMm5waS">pic.twitter.com/TCgUMm5waS</a>

    Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

    FEED LONNIE

    Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen

    Darvin hid Lonnie all season so opponents wouldn't have tape. Secret Weapon.

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Lonnie Walker vs. Steph Curry just like we all expected

    Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP

    Lonnie Walker vs Stephen Curry

    Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen

    LONNIE WALKER. STEPH CURRY. COMING UP NEXT ON TNT.

    Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

    The Lonnie Walker-Steph Curry battle we all expected tonight.

    Ralph D. Russo @ralphDrussoAP

    The Lonnie Walker game, as expected.

    It seemed as if the Warriors were going to cruise to victory in the early going when they adjusted from their Game 3 loss by constantly putting Davis in pick-and-rolls to draw him away from the basket and get Curry in a position to create plays as the primary ball-handler.

    Curry rode that strategy to a triple-double of 31 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds all while doing his best Magic Johnson impersonation as a passer. None of his dishes were more impressive than a behind-the-back one to set up Donte DiVincenzo, and even Davis' early dominance inside didn't seem to be enough for the home team.

    Yet it was only a matter of time before James woke up, and he opened the fourth quarter by assisting a Walker three, hitting a runner and finding Davis for a basket. Throw in Walker going off for a stretch, and the Lakers came charging back to take the lead.

    It set up the back-and-forth everyone was expecting for this series, as Curry gave Golden State the lead back with an and-1 three before Los Angeles countered with James targeting No. 30 on a number of pick-and-rolls.

    Those forced defenders to collapse on the King, which opened up Walker to unleash his magic in winning time.

    Now Los Angeles can close out the series when it returns to Golden State for Wednesday's Game 5.