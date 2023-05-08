NFL Rumors: Andrew Luck's Camp Denies Commanders Reached Out to Retired Colts QB

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly have asked the NFL to investigate possible tampering by the Washington Commanders with retired quarterback Andrew Luck, but it appears to be a fruitless pursuit.

Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post report that a source within Luck's camp said the Commanders have not contacted Luck, his father or his uncle, who was his agent during his playing career.

Luck surprisingly retired from the NFL prior to the 2019 season after spending seven years with the Colts. Though he was just 29 years old at the time, he felt "exhausted" from dealing with multiple injuries over his brief career.

The Colts own Luck's NFL rights because he would be under contract with them if he chose to resume playing. While he hasn't given any indication that he's intending to come out of retirement, any team interested in pursuing him would need permission from Indianapolis to make contact.

While the Commanders may not have contacted Luck or his camp directly, Maske and Jhabvala noted that the Colts "[want] the NFL to determine whether there was improper contact through intermediaries" and they "do not want the situation to be dismissed without being properly investigated."

On Saturday, ESPN's John Keim reported that Washington "even phoned about retired Andrew Luck, just in case" before trading with Indianapolis for quarterback Carson Wentz prior to the 2022 season. Colts owner Jim Irsay took to social media on Sunday to make it clear that contacting Luck without permission would be detrimental to any team:

The Colts' push for a tampering investigation for the Commanders comes amid multiple investigations into the team and owner Daniel Snyder, who is expected to sell the team if the NFL approves Josh Harris's tentative $6.05 billion deal to purchase the franchise.