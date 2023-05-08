NFL Exec: Jets Know Belichick, Patriots Traded Pick to Steelers to Draft NY's Target

Set Number: X164272 TK1

The New England Patriots had one of the best first rounds of any team in the NFL draft.

Not only did they trade back to get draft capital, but they were also able to select Christian Gonzalez, who was viewed as a top cornerback prospect in the class, at No. 17 overall.

And nicely mixed in, they were able to screw over the New York Jets in the process, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Knowing that the Jets—who had the No. 15 pick—were looking to choose an offensive tackle, Bill Belichick traded back from No. 14 to 17 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted Georgia's Broderick Jones, reportedly one of New York's top targets.

"[The Jets] should be mad at the Patriots," an AFC executive told Fowler. "They knew what was going on."

That may have blown up the Jets' draft strategy. They selected Will McDonald IV, and edge-rusher out of Iowa State, at No. 15. While talented, he wasn't viewed as a first-round talent.

B/R's Brent Sobleski gave New York a C grade for the pick.

The Jets did get some offensive line help later in the draft to aid the newly acquired Aaron Rodgers. They tabbed Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann in the second round and Pittsburgh tackle Carter Warren in the fourth.

Tackle is certainly an area of need for the organization, as 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton has struggled to stay on the field.