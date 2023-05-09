5 NFL Trades That Should Still Happen Before the 2023 NFL Season

5 NFL Trades That Should Still Happen Before the 2023 NFL SeasonMay 9, 2023
There are only so many ways left for a team to improve its roster now that the NFL draft and initial waves of free agency are in the books. A club could try its luck with one of the few notable veterans lingering on the open market or come to terms with an undrafted free agent, but the best path would to be execute a trade.
Several potential contributors could be available for the right price. Whether they are playing on expiring deals or simply appear to have fallen out of favor, viable veterans appear to be ripe to be traded before the 2023 season begins this fall.
With that in mind, here are five trades that would benefit both sides if they were to occur this offseason.
Budda Baker to New York Giants
New York Giants receive: S Budda Baker
Arizona Cardinals receive: 2024 second-round pick
It's hard to fault Budda Baker for wanting to part ways with the Arizona Cardinals, who appear to be headed toward a rough season. They not only executed a major regime change but are also projected to be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray (ACL) for an extended stretch in 2023.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the 27-year-old safety requested a trade in February but would be willing to remain in Arizona if the team made him the highest-paid player at his position.
Given the team's lack of contending status and Baker's potentially expiring deal—he's due $13.1 million in base salary for the upcoming campaign, with a team option for 2024 valued at $14.2 million—the Cardinals would be better off finding a taker for the 2017 second-rounder.
Baker is well-regarded in league circles not only for his contributions on the field but also for his leadership in the locker room, although the two-time first-team All-Pro has amassed an impressive 650 tackles, 7.5 sacks and seven interceptions over his six NFL seasons. He'd be an ideal acquisition for an up-and-coming organization with championship aspirations.
The New York Giants fit the bill as they seek to build on their NFC Divisional Round appearance last year. They made some nice moves this offseason—including retaining quarterback Daniel Jones and grabbing an elite corner in Deonte Banks with their first-round pick—but still need to bolster the safety position after losing Julian Love in free agency.
Big Blue only have one starter truly set in incumbent Xavier McKinney, who is back following an injury-plagued 2022 campaign. The club inked Bobby McCain after his release from the rival Washington Commanders but still needs more veteran help in the secondary.
If the G-Men can add a premier talent like Baker for a Day 2 pick—a selection the rebuilding Cardinals should be keen to accept—it would give their defense the edge it needs to make a leap.
Dalvin Cook to New York Jets
New York Jets receive: RB Dalvin Cook
Minnesota Vikings receive: 2024 fourth-round pick
The Minnesota Vikings have a tough decision regarding Dalvin Cook. While he's emerged as an elite running back over the last four years, he has a $14.1 million cap hit this season, and that number rises to $15.6 million in 2024.
There have been rumors that Cook may not be a Viking for much longer despite a four-year run in which he tallied over 6,400 yards from scrimmage and scored 46 touchdowns. ESPN's Adam Schefter recently reported that Cook's "future is in question" and noted that he may not be on Minnesota's roster during the upcoming campaign.
The four-time Pro Bowler is one of the most expensive players at his position, with only Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey earning more annually. While Cook's contributions are undoubtedly strong, it may be tough for Minnesota to find a taker. Teams haven't been willing to spend big on running backs in the modern NFL, although a club desperate to win during a small championship window may be willing to pony up.
The New York Jets are an ideal match after acquiring Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. The future Hall of Fame quarterback is entering his age-40 season and may not have much tread left on his tires, but Gang Green will be hoping to win at least one Lombardi Trophy before his retirement.
Cook could team with up-and-comer Breece Hall to form one of the best backfield tandems in the league, giving New York the additional firepower it needs to take the heat off Rodgers and wear down defenses.
While Cook would be a costly addition and they'd need to clear some cap space, the Jets can't afford to squander the opportunity they have to win it all and should be more than willing to incur the expense.
Cordarrelle Patterson to Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns receive: RB Cordarrelle Patterson
Atlanta Falcons receive: 2024 seventh-round pick
The Atlanta Falcons have plenty of capable running backs and not enough touches to go around. After the team invested the 2023 No. 8 overall pick in Bijan Robinson and returned Tyler Allgeier following his breakout 1,000-yard rookie campaign, Cordarrelle Patterson could see his role severely diminished.
While Patterson rejuvenated his career after signing with the Falcons in 2021, the dynamic back could be best utilized as a trade chip this offseason. He still has a good bit of value following a two-year stretch in which he racked up nearly 2,000 yards from scrimmage and scored a whopping 19 touchdowns.
Although he's entering his age-32 season, Patterson showed he still has plenty left in the tank after punching in a career-high eight scores on the ground last year over 13 games. Despite these contributions, it's tough to envision a scenario in which the 10-year veteran gets enough volume to justify his $5.5 million cap hit in 2023.
Enter the Cleveland Browns, a team that declined to retain Kareem Hunt—its primary pass-catcher out of the backfield—following the expiration of his contract. The Browns have a clear need for a versatile threat like Patterson to round out their offense after losing a player who contributed 2,847 yards from scrimmage and 23 touchdowns over the last four years.
Patterson would be a strong complement to leading tailback Nick Chubb, who is coming off a career-best 1,525 rushing-yard season, and unproven backup Jerome Ford, Cleveland's fifth-round pick in 2022 who saw just eight totes as a rookie.
Since Patterson is a realistic cut candidate for the Falcons, offering a seventh-round pick should be enough to get this deal done.
Ahkello Witherspoon to Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders receive: CB Ahkello Witherspoon
Pittsburgh Steelers receive: 2024 sixth-round pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers overhauled the cornerback position this offseason, signing veterans Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan on the open market and selecting Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. in the draft. These acquisitions have resulted in a logjam that could leave a serviceable veteran in Ahkello Witherspoon as the odd man out.
Witherspoon landed with the Steelers at the start of the 2021 campaign via trade. The 28-year-old has seen sporadic action in Pittsburgh, participating in just 13 games—starting seven of them—over the last two seasons. Injuries limited him to just four appearances last year, although he did earn a respectable 75.9 PFF grade as recently as the 2021 campaign.
The Las Vegas Raiders would be a good fit for Witherspoon. The team has a lack of talented veterans in its secondary, with Duke Shelley and David Long Jr. currently projected to be the two starters on the outside. The club did use a fourth-round pick to draft Jakorian Bennett, but it will want to grab at least one more experienced defensive back before training camp begins.
While the team has some free-agent options it could still explore, Witherspoon may be the best choice given his relatively cheap cost—he has a $5.5 million cap hit in 2023, the final year of his current deal—age and experience, as he's 28 years old and heading into his seventh NFL season.
If the 2017 third-round pick is available for a Day 3 selection—a reasonable return given his expiring contract and likely lack of playing time if he were to remain in Pittsburgh—the Raiders should capitalize and make the move to bolster their cornerbacks room.
Chase Young to Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks receive: Edge Chase Young
Washington Commanders receive: 2024 second-round pick, conditional 2025 second-round pick
The Seattle Seahawks were a popular candidate in mock drafts to address their edge-rushing needs with at least one of their two first-round picks this year. While they ultimately decided against securing a pass-rusher until Day 2, when they selected Derick Hall at No. 37 overall, the team still needs another good edge defender to push it over the top.
Chase Young could be the ideal trade candidate for Seattle after the Washington Commanders declined to pick up his fifth-year option The No. 2 overall pick in 2020 entered the league red-hot—earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after collecting 7.5 sacks—but has since had his career derailed by a devastating knee injury that cost him nearly half of the 2021 campaign and all but three games in 2022.
While Young has accumulated only 1.5 sacks over the 12 games he has appeared in since his rookie season, he still has plenty of upside if he can return to form. Although the Commanders weren't willing to make a pricy bet on his recovery—a move likely influenced by the club having recently allocated a hefty amount of resources toward a pair of defensive linemen in Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, coupled with a looming decision to make regarding Montez Sweat—a club like Seattle could benefit from rolling the dice.
If the Seahawks were willing to ship Washington a second-rounder in 2024 and a conditional pick the following year that would be another second-rounder if Young hits a certain playing-time threshold in 2023, it should be enough for the Commanders to part ways with a player they may not even be able to afford when he hits the open market next spring. The move would be contingent on Seattle clearing some cap space as well, a path the Seahawks should have no issue exploring given Young's potential.