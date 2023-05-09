5 NFL Trades That Should Still Happen Before the 2023 NFL Season

1 of 5

New York Giants receive: S Budda Baker

Arizona Cardinals receive: 2024 second-round pick

It's hard to fault Budda Baker for wanting to part ways with the Arizona Cardinals, who appear to be headed toward a rough season. They not only executed a major regime change but are also projected to be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray (ACL) for an extended stretch in 2023.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the 27-year-old safety requested a trade in February but would be willing to remain in Arizona if the team made him the highest-paid player at his position.

Given the team's lack of contending status and Baker's potentially expiring deal—he's due $13.1 million in base salary for the upcoming campaign, with a team option for 2024 valued at $14.2 million—the Cardinals would be better off finding a taker for the 2017 second-rounder.

Baker is well-regarded in league circles not only for his contributions on the field but also for his leadership in the locker room, although the two-time first-team All-Pro has amassed an impressive 650 tackles, 7.5 sacks and seven interceptions over his six NFL seasons. He'd be an ideal acquisition for an up-and-coming organization with championship aspirations.

The New York Giants fit the bill as they seek to build on their NFC Divisional Round appearance last year. They made some nice moves this offseason—including retaining quarterback Daniel Jones and grabbing an elite corner in Deonte Banks with their first-round pick—but still need to bolster the safety position after losing Julian Love in free agency.

Big Blue only have one starter truly set in incumbent Xavier McKinney, who is back following an injury-plagued 2022 campaign. The club inked Bobby McCain after his release from the rival Washington Commanders but still needs more veteran help in the secondary.

If the G-Men can add a premier talent like Baker for a Day 2 pick—a selection the rebuilding Cardinals should be keen to accept—it would give their defense the edge it needs to make a leap.