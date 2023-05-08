Browns Rumors: Dawand Jones Isn't Seen as Having a 'Bad Guy' Label on Him by CLE

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Fourth-round draft picks rarely come with the ceiling of offensive tackle Dawand Jones, and the Cleveland Browns reportedly don't agree with some of the red flags that impacted the Ohio State product's stock ahead of the 2023 draft.

"Cleveland knows he'll need some maturing to succeed at the next level, but it definitely doesn't have a 'bad guy' label on him and believes he'll work at it and acclimate well," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.

"He's a soft-spoken 21-year-old, and the Browns aren't knocking him for the fact that he doesn't come across as a glass-eating mauler that traditional scouts prefer. They see Day 1 upside that translates to the NFL level, and if it doesn't pan out, Cleveland risked only a Day 3 pick. His weight (6'8", 359 pounds) is something the Browns will monitor but isn't a major concern."

The size is one thing, but Fowler noted Jones' stock took quite the hit after team interviews as well.

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported his "predraft process went as sideways as possible (constant weight questions, handling of the Senior Bowl and pro day, telling teams his dream was to play in the NBA, not the NFL)."

Yet Jones pushed back at some of the reporting:

Jones isn't going to start at tackle ahead of Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin, but he brings some upside to the depth chart and was the No. 41 overall player and fifth-best offensive tackle in the final big board from B/R's NFL Scouting Department.

Someone who slots so highly was surely worth a gamble in the fourth round.