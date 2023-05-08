Reid: Isiah Pacheco Had Hand, Labrum Surgeries, No Timeline for Chiefs RB's Recovery

Set Number: X164304 TK1

Over the weekend, Kristian Dyer of Rutgers Wire reported that Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco played in the Super Bowl with both a broken hand and torn labrum and had offseason surgery on each injury.

Head coach Andy Reid confirmed the report on Monday.

"He's making progress," he told reporters. "We'll just see how he does with it."

Pacheco reportedly played for much of the season with the torn labrum, while he suffered the broken bone in his left hand during the AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I can't even give you a timeline on [the injury]," Reid told reporters. "He goes through all the steps out there with Phase 2. He just can't get hit on that thing."

The 24-year-old rushed for 830 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season, seizing the starting position. He then rushed for 197 yards and a score in three postseason games, helping lead the Chiefs to their second title in the past four years.

He'll return to a running back room that will also include the recently re-signed Jerick McKinnon, last year's excellent receiving option out of the backfield, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

McKinnon, 31, caught 56 passes for 512 yards and nine touchdowns last year, proving to be one of Patrick Mahomes' most reliable weapons as a check-down option. The 24-year-old Edwards-Helaire, meanwhile, battled injuries and rushed for just 302 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games, though he did add three receiving scores.

But the Chiefs declined the fifth-year option on Edwards-Helaire's contract, another indication that the former first-round pick has been displaced in the pecking order by Pacheco.

"He does it the right way. He has all the talent in the world.. we keep putting him in there and he keeps producing," Mahomes told reporters before the Super Bowl about Pacheco. "He'll be a main staple for this team for a long time."