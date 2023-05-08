NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos Wanted High-End Returns for Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos didn't make substantive changes to their receiving corps this offseason, but it reportedly wasn't for a lack of trying from the rest of the league.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos "attracted legitimate trade interest" in wideouts Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, who ranked first and second on the team, respectively, in receptions and receiving yards last season. However, Denver stood pat and passed on any offers "with the feeling that it needed high-end returns to move those players."

The Broncos ranked 19th in the NFL in passing offense last season with 211.3 yards per game. While Jeudy and Sutton didn't exactly light things up amid veteran quarterback Russell Wilson's struggles in his first year with the franchise, there's a belief that Denver's offense will fare better under new head coach Sean Payton.

In addition to Jeudy and Sutton, the Broncos drafted Marvin Mims in the second round last month, and they should have Tim Patrick back after he missed the entirety of last season with a torn ACL. Fowler noted that Denver has a deep crop of receivers with impressive credentials.

"Now, with the addition of second-round receiver Marvin Mims, four receivers on the two-deep have first- or second-round pedigree spanning multiple regimes (the fourth being 2020 second-rounder KJ Hamler), from John Elway to George Paton and, now, the influence of Sean Payton," Fowler wrote.

It bears watching how it all comes together as the Broncos try to bounce back from a disappointing 5-12 season.