MMQB: Jets GM Wanted Aaron Rodgers Play Insurance at 90%, Packers GM Wanted 50%

We've known for months Aaron Rodgers would play for the New York Jets in 2023. It turns out how much he'd play was one of the biggest snags in trade talks between the Jets and Green Bay Packers.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday that Jets general manager Joe Douglas and Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst had a fundamental disagreement on the snap count Rodgers would need to play in order to trigger the 2024 second-round pick New York was giving up for the four-time MVP to turn into a first.

The Packers originally asked for Rodgers to only have to play 50 percent of snaps, while the Jets wanted a 90 percent target.

The two sides eventually settled on 65 percent, a major win for Green Bay.

Barring a catastrophic injury that takes place in the first half of the season, Rodgers should pass that 65 percent threshold without issue. He will be on the field for essentially every offensive snap outside of blowouts, so the chances of the pick becoming a first next season is high.

If Rodgers performs at an MVP level, the Jets won't have any issue coughing up the selection. They'll be on the shortlist of AFC Super Bowl contenders, making losing a pick in the 20s or 30s well worth their while.

That said, if Rodgers, 39, continues showing signs of age he did in 2022, the Packers could wind up making out like bandits.