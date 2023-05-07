X

    James Harden's 'Legacy Game' Hyped by Twitter After Clutch Shot for 76ers vs. Celtics

    Doric SamMay 7, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 07: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter in game four of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on May 07, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Things looked bleak for Philadelphia 76ers fans when the team collapsed in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Game 4 against the Boston Celtics, but James Harden put forth an effort reminiscent of his 2018 MVP campaign.

    Harden scored 42 points and hit the go-ahead three-pointer in overtime to give the Sixers a 116-115 victory, tying the series at 2-2 and sending fans home happy from Wells Fargo Center. The 33-year-old added nine assists, eight rebounds and four steals while shooting 16-of-23 from the field.

    Philadelphia led by as many as 16 before allowing Boston to claw its way back into the game. The Sixers scored just 15 points in the fourth quarter and faced the possibility of losing on their home floor until Harden tied the game with a floater to force overtime.

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/JHarden13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JHarden13</a> sends us to OT. <a href="https://t.co/mBNWQhfvpr">pic.twitter.com/mBNWQhfvpr</a>

    In the extra period, the two teams traded leads back and forth as time wound down. Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum drilled a three-pointer with 38 seconds left to take a two-point lead.

    Coming out of a timeout, Harden inbounded the ball to 2023 MVP Joel Embiid, who drove the ball to the paint before kicking it back out to Harden in the corner for the go-ahead triple. Celtics point guard Marcus Smart made a three-pointer on the ensuing possession, but he didn't get the shot off before the buzzer sounded.

    In addition to Harden's big night, Embiid put up 34 points and 13 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey added 14 points and eight rebound, as no other player on the team scored in double figures. Tatum led Boston with 24 points and 18 rebounds.

    Harden was the talk of NBA Twitter after his dazzling performance on Sunday:

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    James Harden legacy game.

    Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

    Unbelievable game. Incredible harden performance

    Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen

    Credit to James Harden. He catches a lot of flak for his playoff resume, but thats two big wins the Sixers wouldn't have without him putting them on his back.

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    <a href="https://t.co/KDIGEVaV4R">pic.twitter.com/KDIGEVaV4R</a>

    Ricky O'Donnell @SBN_Ricky

    Harden played 153 playoff games in his career before this series, and Game 1 and Game 4 vs. Boston really might be his two best ever

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    HARDEN. DAGGER. 🗡️ <a href="https://t.co/itiNqJgpyy">pic.twitter.com/itiNqJgpyy</a>

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    Insane finish in Philadelphia.<br><br>James Harden three AGAIN for the lead, Marcus Smart's Hail Mary ruled late.<br><br>Sixers win.<a href="https://t.co/pU9Em4dc24">https://t.co/pU9Em4dc24</a> <a href="https://t.co/gGCHJU4uLY">pic.twitter.com/gGCHJU4uLY</a>

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Harden game winner <a href="https://t.co/V1WVqs2ZOO">pic.twitter.com/V1WVqs2ZOO</a>

    ً @TrolledByHarden

    James Harden with his legacy on the line <br><br>42 points <br>9 assists <br>8 rebounds <br>16/23 FG<br>85% TS<br><br>Clutch 3 once again to tie to series up 2-2 keep doubting us <a href="https://t.co/wuiq6BKknL">pic.twitter.com/wuiq6BKknL</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Harden shares a moment with John Hao after hitting the dagger vs. Celtics 🙏<br><br>John was paralyzed in the campus shooting at MSU in February, and he and Harden have been in contact since <a href="https://t.co/w8Pr2U4Zdy">pic.twitter.com/w8Pr2U4Zdy</a>

    In Philadelphia's losses in Games 2 and 3, Harden shot a combined 5-of-28 and looked like a shell of the player who was once arguably the best offensive performer in the league. He rediscovered his form on Sunday, and the Sixers surely hope he can sustain a high level of play to get them to the next round.

    Harden and Philadelphia will look to keep the momentum going when they return to action for Game 5 in Boston on Tuesday.