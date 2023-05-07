MLB Rumors: Dodgers, Padres on 'Short List' for 2024 Series in South Korea

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

A National League West rivalry could be going international next season.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are "likely" to start the 2024 season with a series in South Korea. Dennis Lin, Ken Rosenthal and Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic echoed the report that the two rivals are "on the short list" of teams that may play in South Korea next season.

