D'Angelo Russell 'Would Love to Stay' with Lakers in Free Agency

D'Angelo Russell still has plenty to play for this season, but the Los Angeles Lakers star can't help but look toward his future in free agency.

"I would love to stay here, but I would have loved to be in Minnesota, too," he said of potentially re-signing with Los Angeles to The Athletic's Sam Amick. "So wherever my feet are, that's where I'm gonna be."

The feeling seems to be mutual based on how the Lakers' opinion of Kyrie Irving has evolved.

Los Angeles reportedly discussed a trade for Irving last offseason and revisited the idea ahead of the trade deadline before the Brooklyn Nets sent him to the Dallas Mavericks.

By May 1, however, The Athletic's Tim Cato reported the Lakers "are uninterested in pursuing [Irving] in free agency." He noted that a deal with Irving "would require jettisoning several deadline acquisitions who have helped revitalize their season."

Jovan Buha of The Athletic explained on the HoopsHype Podcast in March how Los Angeles was thinking of the future when it landed Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Instead of targeting a more experienced hand in Mike Conley, general manager Rob Pelinka saw Russell as a possible long-term solution.

The 27-year-old hasn't done anything to dispel that notion.

In 17 regular-season games back with the Lakers, he averaged 17.4 points ad 6.1 assists and shot 41.4 percent from beyond the arc. His performance hasn't fallen off much in the playoffs either, as he's putting up 16.7 points and 6.0 assists per game.

Russell is fresh off dropping 21 points and shooting 5-of-8 from beyond the arc in a 127-97 demolition of the Golden State Warriors.

Should the bottom drop out for L.A., the front office might have to dramatically rethink whether the current core is good enough. For now, you'd expect the team will do everything it can to retain Russell because he has made the most of his second spell in Southern California.