2023 Seattle Seahawks Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

One of the NFL's biggest surprises from a season ago will be out to show their success was no fluke.

A losing record looked inevitable for the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 after they traded away Russell Wilson. They went 7-10 in 2021, so it stood to reason a team would be worse off after losing arguably the greatest player in its history.

Instead, Seattle won nine games and claimed a wild-card berth.

Nobody symbolized the Seahawks' overachievement more than Geno Smith. The 32-year-old threw for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 touchdowns en route to his first Pro Bowl and the Comeback Player of the Year award.

The franchise rewarded Smith with a three-year, $75 million contract

Maybe arriving ahead of schedule will set expectations for the Seahawks too high in 2023. But they figure to remain a contender after signing Dre'Mont Jones and reuniting with Bobby Wagner in free agency before assembling a 2023 NFL draft class headlined by Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

2023 Seattle Seahawks Schedule

Analysis

The Seahawks will have to run through the entire AFC North, which is shaping up to be a tough division. At the very least, none of the four teams in the North clearly got worse this offseason. Making matters worse, Seattle has to hit the road to play the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, who look like the AFC North's two best teams.

The Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. to fortify their offensive line and addressed their defense by taking Myles Murphy, DJ Turner II and Jordan Battle in the first three rounds of the draft. The Ravens not only retained Lamar Jackson but also added Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers to help him in the passing game.

Hosting the Philadelphia Eagles will be no walk in the park, and the same can be said for facing off with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants away from home. The Eagles have the pieces to successfully defend their NFC crown, yet you could see either the Cowboys or Giants challenging them in the NFC East.

The Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans figure to present the easiest tests for Seattle. All four are in varying stages of a rebuild/adjustment period.

Pivotal Matchups

Go ahead and circle those two games against the San Francisco 49ers because the NFC West will probably run through the Bay Area again. The Niners finished four games ahead of the second-place Seahawks and didn't suffer much attrition in the offseason.

Even if Brock Purdy falls back to earth, you trust head coach Kyle Shanahan to continue working his magic at quarterback with Trey Lance or Sam Darnold.

Assuming Seattle doesn't dethrone San Francisco, it could find itself in the thick of the wild-card race alongside Dallas, New York and the ascending Detroit Lions. The Seahawks' win over the Lions in Week 4 last year was the tiebreaker between the two teams and determined which of the two went to the playoffs.

The margins are likely to be similarly thin in 2023 for whoever is fighting for the last postseason spots.