Kentucky Derby 2023 Winner: Gustavo Delgado Celebration, Reaction After Mage Victory

Kentucky Derby 2023 Winner: Gustavo Delgado Celebration, Reaction After Mage VictoryMay 7, 2023
Venezuela is beaming with pride following the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.
Mage, this year's winner, has deep ties to the South American country. The thoroughbred is co-owned and trained by Venezuelan trainer Gustavo Delgado, and was raced by Venezuelan jockey Javier Castellano.
Mage had the seventh-highest odds to win at 20-1 going into the day.
Castellano's presence was extra special, given that the victory ended his struggle to win at Churchill Downs.
Michael Taube @michaeltaube
Mage wins the 149th Kentucky Derby over Two Phil's and Angel of Empire. The winner only had three races to its name.<br><br>Javier Castellano wins his first Kentucky Derby in 16 attempts. The curse of one of the most successful jockeys in North America is over.<br><br>What a great story! <a href="https://t.co/oLdXY1ZW9U">https://t.co/oLdXY1ZW9U</a>
Racing TV @RacingTV
🗣 "I never give up."<br><br>Out of luck 16 times before, <a href="https://twitter.com/jjcjockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jjcjockey</a> is finally a Kentucky Derby winner following Mage's success<br><br>🇻🇪 Not a bad result for Venezuela - Javier & winning trainer Gustavo Delgado are both from the country!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KyDerby?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KyDerby</a> <a href="https://t.co/jfGDjtsD69">pic.twitter.com/jfGDjtsD69</a>
"I never give up, always try hard and do the right thing," Castellano said following the race. "It took me a long time to finally get it. Mage did really well today, he's a little horse with a big heart."
This was only the fourth start in Mage's career, but Castellano felt confident after the colt's second-place finish at the Florida Derby.
"The way he ran in his last race, the way he finished, I knew he had the potential to win," Castellano said. "I'm thankful for the owners and the trainers for allowing me to ride this horse, and believing in this horse."
World Horse Racing @WHR
HOW ABOUT THIS? 🥰<a href="https://twitter.com/jose93_ortiz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jose93_ortiz</a> and Gerardo Corrales just rode in the Kentucky Derby, but still find time to help one of MAGE's owners enjoy the celebrations! 🌹<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KYDerby?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KYDerby</a> <a href="https://t.co/mMxb7Vbbsj">pic.twitter.com/mMxb7Vbbsj</a>
Mage is owned by a collective ownership group, and is principally trained by Gustavo Delgado and his son, Gustavo Delgado Jr. The patriarch credited his son as a huge influence with Mage
"My son is the best," Delgado said. "He knows and loves this horse. He is the best."
Delgado Jr. spoke about the risks involved with purchasing Mage, as he cost a hefty $290,000.
"Sometimes you have to follow your intuition, your gut, and that is pretty much what I did." Delgado Jr. said after being presented with the Kentucky Derby Trophy. "Some times it pays out, sometimes it doesn't. This time it did."
Delgado Jr. was non-committal about Mage's likelihood to race in the Preakness, saying he would evaluate and make the decision after a few days.