Kentucky Derby 2023 Contenders: Final Vegas Odds and Projections for Top Horses

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

With odds-on favorite Forte being scratched from the Derby on Saturday morning, there is no shortage of intrigue entering the race.

After Rich Strike won the Derby from the 20th post position in a historic upset, viewers will be checking out competition throughout the field.

Tapit Trice, who comes in to Saturday on a four-race win streak, may now be the top contender with Forte out. He does not usually break from the pack out of the gate but instead waits until the last stretch to outrun rivals, per James Scully of TwinSpires.

"If he can get into position by the top of the stretch, Tapit Trice will have every chance to prove best," writes Scully.

Raise Cain, starting from post 16, is an intriguing pick for this year's long shot. He caught eyes with an upset win at Gotham in March, where he pulled far enough ahead in the stretch to win by 7½ lengths.

"The odds don't matter, I'm not going to tell him he's 50-1," trainer Ben Colebrook told Horse Racing Nation. "I'm just hoping he gets to the first turn in good shape, and then after that, you know, if you get through the first turn, you've got a shot."

Verifying, son of Triple Crown winner Justify, threw a rider on May 4 but is reportedly ready to compete after coming up just short of beating Forte in the Blue Grass Stakes earlier this month. Angel of Empire impressed at the Arkansas Derby and is one of six horses to claim a triple-digit Brisnet Speed rating.

Of the last 23 Derby winners, 18 posted a Brisnet Speed rating of 100 or more in their final prep race, so it can be helpful to know a horse's rating. (Rich Strike's first 100-plus, however, was in the 2022 Kentucky Derby.)

Check out the complete list of Brisnet Speed ratings here.

Predictions

1. Tapit Trice

2. Verifying

3. Angel of Empire

4. Raise Cain