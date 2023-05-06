Kentucky Derby 2023: Final Results, Standings, Payouts and Replay Highlights

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Mage emerged victorious in the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Mage ran out of the eighth post and is trained by Gustavo Delgado and jockeyed by Javier Castellano.

Mage outlasted Two Phil's and Angel of Empire, who placed second and third, respectively.

Kentucky Derby favorite Forte was scratched on Saturday morning because of a foot injury. Forte was listed as a 3-1 favorite on the morning betting line and 4-1 at the time that he was scratched. A total of five horses were forced to be removed from the field, the most scratches in the Derby since 1936.

2023 Kentucky Derby Results (Purse: $3 million)

Win: Mage: $32.42 (win), $14.58 (place), $9.08 (show)

Place: Two Phil's: N/A (win), $10.44 (place), $6.52 (show)

Show: Angel of Empire: N/A (win), N/A (place), $4.70 (show)

Order of Finish

1. Mage

2. Two Phil's

3. Angel of Empire

4. Disarm

5. Hit Show

6. Derma Sotogake

7. Tapit Trice

8. Raise Cain

9. Rocket Can

10. Confidence Game

11. Sun Thunder

12. Mandarin Hero

13. Reincarnate

14. Kingsbarns

15. King Russell

16. Verifying

17. Jace's Road

18. Cyclone Mischief

19. Skinner (SCR)

20. Forte (SCR)

Through the first quarter-mile, Verifying held the lead with Kingsbarns not far behind. Kingsbarns briefly took the lead before Two Phil's made its move toward the front, while Verifying eventually fell way behind the pack.

As the horses made the final turn, Mage charged into the lead. Two Phil's held the inside position, but Mage dug hard to stay in front down the final stretch. Angel of Empire made a late push at the end but was just a hair behind Two Phil's and finished in third.

Mage had 15-1 odds to win the derby. A $2 bet on Mage would have paid out $330.44. A $1 trifecta bet of Mage, Two Phil's and Angel of Empire would net 982.36, while a superfecta bet including fourth-place Disarm $15,643.00. It was just the fourth career race for the Mage, making the victory even more impressive.

The win by Mage caps off a harrowing week at Churchill Downs, where a total of seven horses have died. On Saturday, two horses were euthanized after suffering injuries in earlier races.

The 18-horse field was the smallest in the Derby since 2020, when it was ran with just 15 horses and delayed until September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mage will now turn its attention to the next leg of the Triple Crown at the Preakness Stakes on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.