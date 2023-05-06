    WWE Backlash 2023 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

    Doc-Chris Mueller@@BR_DoctorFeatured Columnist IVMay 6, 2023

    WWE Backlash 2023 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

    0 of 0

      WWE

      Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico.

      Here is the full lineup for the night:

      • Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest
      • Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed (United States Championship)
      • Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky (Raw Women's Championship)
      • Seth Rollins vs. Omos
      • Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
      • Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega (SmackDown Women's Championship)
      • Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Usos and Solo Sikoa 

      With a handful of Puerto Rican talents on the card, the San Juan crowd has been electric since WWE arrived on the island. Let's take a look at what happened during the show.

    X