WWE Backlash 2023 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico.

Here is the full lineup for the night:

Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed (United States Championship)

Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky (Raw Women's Championship)

Seth Rollins vs. Omos

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Usos and Solo Sikoa

With a handful of Puerto Rican talents on the card, the San Juan crowd has been electric since WWE arrived on the island. Let's take a look at what happened during the show.