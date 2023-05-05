Justin Fields Has 'Made Some Big Strides' as Passer During Offseason, Bears HC Says

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Coming off a breakout season in which he ran rampant against opponents, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is looking to take the next step toward becoming an NFL star.

The rising third-year quarterback has room for improvement as a passer, and head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Fields is getting better in that area this offseason:

"Obviously, the priority is the passing game. We ran the ball very well. But we all know that we've got to improve in the passing game. Part of that is the rhythm and timing. That's the footwork with Justin.

"He's been really working on that, really good — in terms of the quick pass, drop-back pass, movement passes. And he's really made some big strides in that area, coming so far on his own, and now coming into the Phase II, that first week."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.