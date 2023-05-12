2023 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It's a new era for the Las Vegas Raiders, and it will be led by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

After releasing Derek Carr following the 2022 season, the Raiders signed Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.75 million contract during the offseason, committing to him as their new quarterback despite major injury concerns.

Garoppolo is capable of leading the Raiders into the postseason and beyond in 2023, but he needs to stay healthy in order for that to happen.

In six seasons with the 49ers, Garoppolo appeared in 57 games, missing a significant amount of time in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2022 because of injuries.

If he stays healthy, Garoppolo and the Las Vegas offense should be better than they were in 2022.

The Raiders signed former New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in free agency to pair alongside Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, and they also selected tight end Michael Mayer in the draft to pair with Austin Hooper.

One question mark remains with running back Josh Jacobs, who has yet to sign his franchise tag. If he holds out, the Raiders would have to rely on Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden in the backfield.

That said, let's take a look at the team's 2023 schedule and an analysis of some key matchups.

2023 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule

Analysis

The Raiders are going to have a tough time in the AFC West with the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, which is why it's crucial for the franchise to win its non-divisional matchups.

Games against the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts should be considered must-wins for Las Vegas, especially with some tough non-divisional opponents on tap.

The New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, all members of the AFC East, could present problems for Josh McDaniels and his squad this season.

Gang Green is in prime position to contend with the Josh Allen-led Bills following the additions of four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and veteran wide receivers Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman.

The Jets are expected to be significantly better in 2023, and Rodgers is going to present a difficult challenge for the Las Vegas defense.

The Bills, meanwhile, are returning many of the same players from their 2022 squad and are expected to contend for a berth in the Super Bowl, provided they stay healthy. The team lost Von Miller and Damar Hamlin on the defensive side of the ball last season, which certainly hurt their chances.

Miami, meanwhile, should have a better 2023 season with a healthy Tua Tagovailoa, who has stars in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to throw to. The Dolphins also acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams during the offseason, which is a significant improvement to the defense.

If the Raiders clinch a playoff berth this year, it'll be somewhat surprising given the level of talent in the AFC West and the difficult non-divisional opponents they will face.