Colts' Anthony Richardson 'Like a Bigger Version of Mike Vick,' SEC Coordinator Says

In only 13 college starts, quarterback Anthony Richardson impressed the Indianapolis Colts enough for them to grab him with the fourth overall pick of 2023.

That might be because his skills fit well with head coach Stane Steichen's new offensive scheme, an SEC coordinator told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

"I love the Colts taking him because of the scheme," the SEC coordinator said. "They'll let him get outside the pocket. He's like a bigger version of Mike Vick."

Richardson is 6-foot-4, 244 pounds, but that did not slow him down at the NFL combine. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds.

Putting that into context, the other only other three quarterbacks to run that fast at the combine over the past 23 years were Robert Griffin III (6'2", 223 pounds), Reggie McNeal (6'2", 198 pounds) and Michael Vick (6', 210 pounds).

Steichen, offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles for the past two seasons, will be the Colts' offensive play-caller in 2023.

In his introductory press conference earlier this year, Steichen said he would be putting together an aggressive core strategy centered around the quarterback, per Colts.com's JJ Stankevitz.

"Obviously the offense is going to be dictated on who's playing quarterback," Steichen said in February. "That's how you build the system—what he does well, what are his strengths. But not only just the quarterback, it's the players, too—what does [Michael] Pittman [Jr.] run well receiver-wise? Tight ends, the backs, Jonathan Taylor, the offensive line, what do they do well? We want to do a hell of a job putting our guys in position to make plays."

Colts owner Jim Irsay wants Richardson to play during his rookie season, but it will be up to Steichen to decide if he will get the Week 1 start over Gardner Minshew and Nick Foles.

Steichen coordinated one of the NFL's most potent offenses in Philadelphia, and Richardson's ability to evade defense has drawn comparisons to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the past. Richardson's offseason work with the Colts will help Steichen determine whether he is ready to anchor this new scheme in Indianapolis.