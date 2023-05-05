NBA GM: Luka Dončić 'Doesn't Want to Share' with Kyrie Irving amid Mavs FA Rumors

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks want to re-sign Kyrie Irving this summer but if that happens, Luka Dončić is going to have to give up the ball more often in 2023-24 and beyond, and it appears he's not keen on doing so.

One general manager told Heavy.com's Sean Deveney that Dončić "doesn't want to share" with Irving:

"I think they want Kyrie and they like Kyrie, but what I can tell you is that Luka, who wasn't against the trade, just like so many young players today, doesn't want to share. Kyrie was on great behavior—like he was doing everything to try to win over Luka and be a teammate. Every single player on that team and everyone in the organization loves Kyrie from his time there so far.

"I do think there's some skepticism going forward for what they're going to offer him. Like they're not completely naïve. But Kyrie's behavior was excellent. It was more the fact that Luka had to adjust to playing with such a great player. Everyone there has been saying Kyrie is incredible, and that's in private, too. Luka's said it, and he means it. But I think that he just doesn't want to share. He just doesn't know how. He's out there on the court and the ball has been in his hands; no matter what, it's his ball. And now there's actually consideration that I might need to pass the ball to somebody else and let them do the magic, instead of me just waiting for the clock to run down and shoot a step-back three from the hash mark.

"I get that totally, by the way. I understand it. I think it happens all the time in our league. And we forget that Luka's 24 years old. At some point he's going to want someone like that, and he just isn't there yet. Making All-NBA and being in the MVP conversation, those things will be tarnished a little bit if you are playing with someone else that on one-third of the nights needs the ball and is better than you at those times."

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told reporters last month that retaining Irving was going to be the team's "top priority" this summer. So even if Dončić doesn't want to share with the veteran guard, he may have to get used to it.

Everything in Dallas has run through Dončić since he joined the team as a rookie in 2018, and retaining Irving may not do a whole lot to change that, either.

The 24-year-old just put together the best statistical season of his career in 2022-23, and he did so with Irving by his side for half the year. In 66 games, he averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists while shooting 49.6 percent from the floor and 34.2 percent from deep.

And while Dončić is the guy in Dallas, there have been rumors swirling about his future with the Mavericks since the franchise finished 11th in the Western Conference with a 38-44 record and was eliminated from postseason contention.

The Athletic's John Hollinger even reported Thursday that the Utah Jazz are "keeping a very interested eye" on Dončić's situation in Dallas, so it's worth wondering if the star point guard will even spend his future with the Mavericks.

That said, it's hard to imagine the Mavericks will avoid re-signing Irving just because Dončić doesn't want to share with him.

At some point in his career, Dončić is going to want a talented player like Irving by his side, too, and maybe that could come sooner rather than later if the franchise re-signs the veteran.