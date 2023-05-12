2023 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers took a step in the right direction during the 2022 season, reaching the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 campaign, and they're projected to be even better in 2023.

Justin Herbert has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since the Chargers drafted him out of Oregon in 2020, but he's never been able to lead the franchise on a deep playoff run due to injuries on both sides of the ball.

Wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen both missed time in 2022, and the Bolts didn't have enough depth to replace them. However, that shouldn't be an issue in 2023.

The Chargers drafted former TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston in the first round and also selected former Horned Frogs wideout Derius Davis in the fourth round.

Johnston, who caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns in 2022, is expected to be one of L.A.'s top targets in 2023 alongside Williams and Allen, and Davis figures to be a depth option with Jalen Guyton and Joshua Palmer.

The Chargers also enter the 2023 season with a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore and passing game coordinator in Tom Donatell. L.A. made the changes after firing Joe Lombardi and Shane Day following the 2022 season.

With some new pieces in place, let's take a look at the team's 2023 schedule and an analysis of some key matchups.

2023 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule

Analysis

The Chargers will continue to have some tough AFC West matchups in the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, but they will also have some difficult non-divisional matchups against the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, among others.

Led by Josh Allen, the Bills are once again expected to contend for a Super Bowl in 2023 as the franchise has a lot of the same players returning, including Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox, Von Miller and Tre'Davious White, among others.

Buffalo also made a key addition on offense via the 2023 draft by selecting standout tight end Dalton Kincaid to pair alongside Knox for a powerful one-two punch.

If the Chargers are going to take down the Bills, the defense is going to have to shut down one of the best offenses in the NFL.

Baltimore's offense is led by star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has new weapons on the outside in free-agent signing Odell Beckham Jr. and first-round pick Zay Flowers.

Looking at the rosters on paper, L.A. should beat the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers, but the Pats have beaten the Chargers in their last seven meetings dating back to 2010.

If the Bolts stay healthy, they should make the playoffs again this season, though a deep playoff run could be difficult in a tough AFC that includes the Chiefs, Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.