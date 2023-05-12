2023 Green Bay Packers Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

AP Photo/Morry Gash

It's a new era in Green Bay as the Packers turn the keys of the franchise over to quarterback Jordan Love.

Green Bay traded four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets after he served 16 seasons as QB1. Love sat behind Rodgers for three seasons after the Packers selected him with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Now it's Love's time to shine. He should have plenty of support on the offensive side of the ball to help him succeed. His blind side should be protected well thanks to left tackle David Bahktiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins.

The stout running back duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon returns to the mix, and the same goes for second-year wideouts Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, both of whom showed promise during their rookie seasons.

The Packers also added a host of pass-catching talent in the draft in tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft and wide receivers Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Grant DuBose.

We know now the path Love will take during his first season as starter after the NFL schedule was released. Here's a look at it all alongside some analysis on the matchups.

2023 Green Bay Packers Schedule

Full schedule information is available on the team's official website.

Analysis

The Packers are on the wrong end of the home-away split this year with nine road games, but the schedule doesn't look overly daunting.

Green Bay plays the NFC South this year, and all four of those teams are coming off losing seasons. The division-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers also just lost quarterback Tom Brady to retirement and could be in line for a long year.

The Carolina Panthers are rebuilding behind rookie quarterback Bryce Young. The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons seem more in line to win now based on some notable offseason moves (quarterback Derek Carr to New Orleans, safety Jessie Bates to the Falcons), but the Packers could hang with all of them.

Matchups with the tougher AFC West loom, but the Packers also benefit from facing the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and playoff participant Los Angeles Chargers at home.

The extra game is a bit tough on paper, though, with the Pittsburgh Steelers and their stout defense looming. Overall, this doesn't look like a bad slate for the Packers as they enter a new chapter.

Pivotal Matchups

Of course, every NFC North matchup will be a pivotal one as usual. However, the division looks pretty tough on paper this year.

The Minnesota Vikings went 13-4 last year, albeit with a negative point differential after a bunch of close wins and a few blowout losses, including a 41-17 defeat to the Pack.

It's unlikely Minnesota gets that lucky again, but the Vikings still have the most electric offensive talent in football (wide receiver Justin Jefferson) and good talent on both sides of the ball (quarterback Kirk Cousins, defensive end Danielle Hunter, safety Harrison Smith, etc.).

A big game looms with Minnesota on the Week 17 edition of Sunday Night Football on Dec. 31.

The Detroit Lions should be this year's media darlings and trendy pick to reach the Super Bowl after tripling their win total from 2021 to 2022. They missed the playoffs due to a tiebreaker but went 7-2 in their last nine games. There's no reason to believe they won't be competitive again after retaining much of their talent on both sides of the ball. Edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson is back to wreak more havoc, and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown looks like a potential All-Pro.

Green Bay notably plays the Lions in a pair of Thursday games: one in Week 4 at home, and one on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit.

The Chicago Bears brought up the NFL's rear at 3-14, but general manager Ryan Poles went to work this offseason. Chicago now has a bona fide No. 1 wideout (D.J. Moore), a new starting right tackle (Darnell Wright), an infusion of rookie defensive talent (defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, for example) and a brand-new linebacker crew led by two big free-agent signings in Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards.

Green Bay opens and closes the year against Chicago, with the road game in Week 1 and the home game in Week 18.

Simply put, the NFC North may end up being the best division in football, and the Packers have to navigate through it without too many bumps and bruises to get back to the playoffs.