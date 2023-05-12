2023 Houston Texans Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox

Is this the year the Houston Texans finally turn things around?

In three seasons, the Texans have had four coaches and an 11-38 record, including just three wins last season.

That could be set to change in 2023. The Texans will be playing for head coach DeMeco Ryans, who coordinated one of the NFL's best defenses with the San Francisco 49ers last season.

Under Ryans, the Texans will be working on the development of some of the most highly anticipated rookies to hit Houston in years. Star Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and SEC Defensive Player of the Year Will Anderson Jr. are both likely starters for Houston next season.

The team also gained new veteran presences with the signing of former Cowboys starting tight end Dalton Schultz for one year and veteran wide receiver Robert Woods for two.

With brand-new rookies, vets used to different systems and a leader in his first head coaching position, this team will need time to adjust. Luckily, the Texas are facing one of the easiest schedules in the NFL, giving Houston the chance to climb out of the basement of the AFC South.

2023 Houston Texans Schedule

Full schedule information available on the team's official website

Analysis

The difficulty of the Texans' 2023 schedule ranks 30th in the NFL by 2022 win percentages. That's a relief for a team that struggled when faced with one of the toughest schedules in the league last season.

The Texans ranked 31st in offensive yards last season, but they have the chance to improve that stat when facing two of the three worst defensive teams of 2022 in the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. The Colts traded Stephon Gilmore and are uncertain about Shaquille Leonard's health, while the Cardinals lost J.J. Watt and Zach Allen, so the struggles of both defenses are likely to continue.

Houston will also face some of the 2022 NFL's worst offensive teams during matchups with the Colts, the Tennessee Titans, the Carolina Panthers, the New York Jets, the Atlanta Falcons and the Pittsburgh Steelers. These games could provide opportunities for solidifying a new defensive scheme under Ryans.

Pivotal Matchups

Last year, the Texans earned all three of their wins against divisional rivals. This season, the AFC South's Jacksonville Jaguars could be one of the team's hardest matchups. The Jaguars are coming out of their first winning season (9-8) since 2017 and are expected to improve further in 2023. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is due for a breakout season, especially given the addition of veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

In other division news, the Tennessee Titans could also become a tougher matchup in 2023 after adding running back Tyjae Spears and offensive tackle Peter Skoronski in the draft. That's not to mention that second-round pick quarterback Will Levis will be waiting to step up behind Ryan Tannehill.

The Texans' toughest game of this upcoming season might be the matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite the free-agency losses of tight end Hayden Hurst and starting safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates, the Bengals still have quarterback Joe Burrow and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Burrow's passing and Cincinnati's stalwart defense will present a challenging test for the Texans this season.