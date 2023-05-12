NFL Players Primed for Breakout Seasons After Disappointing Rookie Campaigns

0 of 8

NFL players tend to experience their greatest rate of growth between their first and second seasons.

They no longer need to worry about classes, the awards circuit or draft preparation. They now know the lay of the land for their respective cities and facilities. They just spent their first full season in an NFL program and training regimen. More often than not, they're entering their second year in the same offensive or defensive systems. The game itself begins to slow down as their roles become more defined.

As a result, they often make a significant leap. The extent of that leap depends on their setup, though.

Expectations often define a player's rookie season. Some first-round picks struggle with their transition to the NFL. Later-round picks might not play a ton of snaps right away. Others may be forced into the lineup before they were ready, and their play reflects where they were on the developmental curve.

The following eight players from the 2022 NFL draft class each endured their own ups and downs during their respective rookie campaigns, but they're poised to thrive in Year 2 based on improved situations, more opportunities and/or better health.